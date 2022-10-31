Nebraska Reacts Survey: Quarterback battle, Black Friday, and Mickey Joseph

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Another week of college football has come and gone with just four weeks left in the regular season. Disaster struck injury wise this weekend as it appears starting quarterback Casey Thompson may miss at least this next game against Minnesota after having to sit out the second half against Illinois, a 26-9 defeat.

With Thompson out, the Huskers turned to Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers to lead the offense. Do Nebraska fans have a preference between those two for the starter against Minnesota, or someone else on the roster even?

With the Black Friday game against Iowa just three weeks away, that brings to mind the results of the new Big Ten media rights deal that kicks in for 2023. As a component of that, the Big Ten will have both an afternoon and primetime matchup on Black Friday. Given the option between those two, which do Husker fans prefer, the afternoon game or the matchup in primetime?

Finally, a second game against a ranked opponent has now occurred for interim head coach Mickey Joseph. With the team’s performance in both games now in the books, is there a change in anyone’s attitude since last week on whether to hire him, wait, or not?

