Huskers in the NFL Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season had plenty to offer with a couple of blowouts that allowed the former Huskers to seem more action than normal while we got to see a former Husker score their first touchdown of their career. Here is a look at how each former Husker did in their Week 8 games.

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

After making his first career reception last week, Toure had his first career touchdown after he found an open spot for a 37 yard touchdown. That was Toure’s only catch in four targets, but he made it count.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

¡ALERTA DE BLOQUEO!



Tucker buscaba recortar la ventaja pero Lavonte David alzó la mano (literalmente) y tapó el intento del pateador de #RavensFlock



: @FOXSportsMX #NFLMX | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/n1sr71LVjs — NFL México (@nflmx) October 28, 2022

On Thursday night Lavonte David had his hands full with the Ravens tight ends who are one of the best groups in the NFL. David finished with six tackles and a pass defended in the Buccaneers loss. David did also make an impact on special teams getting his hands on a field goal attempt.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Jack Stoll murdered someone to spring Miles



What a block — Drew Balis (@drewBbalis) October 30, 2022

With the Eagles offense rolling they didn’t have to throw the ball much and that saw Stoll play over half of the Eagles offensive snaps. In garbage time backup quarterback Gardner Minshew did target Stoll on a pass but it fell incomplete.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

With the Eagles rolling in state rival Pittsburgh, this allowed Jurgens to get some much needed offensive snaps. While it may have only been 11 total snaps at center, any experience is great for the rookie.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

For a second straight week Ameer was very active for the Raiders. Abdullah added another tackle on special teams and had one kick off returned for 20 yards. But Ameer also saw 5 targets in his 20 offensive snaps. Abdullah caught four of those passes for 28 yards.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Gifford spent most of the game against the Bears playing on special teams. But since the game ended up being a rout, Gifford did get one snap on defense and made the most of it, combining for a tackle on a short five yard reception.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

It was an ultra busy day for Maher as the Cowboys scored 49 points in their win over the Bears. Because of seven touchdowns, Maher was busy nailing extra points and kicking off the ball. Hopefully he got some good time in the cold tub to recover.

Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos

Activated from the practice squad for the Broncos game in London against the Jaguars. Ozigbo only played on special teams but wasn’t able to make any tackles.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

As rookie Damion Pierce continues to establish himself as the feature back, that means less and less of Burkhead. Rex did have one catch for two yards he also attempted a pass but it fell incomplete.

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

Domann played only on special teams but was unable to make any tackles on coverage units.

Inactive

Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

BYE Week

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City Chiefs

Injured Reserve

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Practice Squad

Ben Stille, Miami Dolphins

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Austin Allen, New York Giants