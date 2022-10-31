Monday Flakes: Happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween Corn Nation!

Are you doing anything fun today? I’m probably watching Monday Night Football and that is about it. We don’t get many trick or treaters out here on the ranch. I still buy a bag of candy to have...just in case. Just because I usually buy my favorite kind of candy has nothing to do with that need to be prepared. Nothing. Really.

What is your best Halloween costume or trick or treating story?

Corn Flakes

The Husker men’s basketball team lost to Colorado 72-61 in their exhibition game yesterday. Not an ideal start, but fortunately, one that doesn’t matter.

Huskers Drop First Matches Against Ohio State and TCU Despite Record Air Rifle Score - University of Nebraska

Columbus, Ohio- The No. 7 Nebraska Rifle team fell to No. 11 Ohio State on Saturday with a score of 4,708-4,699. The Huskers also dropped a match to No. 2 TCU with

Husker WBB Shuts Down Ichabods - University of Nebraska

Alexis Markowski produced a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while fellow post Isabelle Bourne pitched in 12 points and eight rebounds, as Nebraska

The Huskers also got some good news. Sam Haiby’s knee injury wasn’t as bad as expected. There is a chance she will be back this season!

Husker Soccer Advances to B1G Semis with 4-0 Shutout - University of Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb. – Eleanor Dale's brace powered the Huskers to a 4-0 victory over #25 OSU on Sunday afternoon in front of season-high 1,519 fans at Hibner Stadium.

Tad Stryker: Nebraska Out-Physicaled - All Huskers

Huskers’ offense takes rest of day off after Illinois knocks out quarterback Casey Thompson late in first half

Report Card: Illinois Fighting Illini 26, Huskers 9 - Corn Nation

Defense played OK, and the offense looked interesting for most of the first half...until disaster struck.

Sports!

WHAT JUST HAPPENED⁉️pic.twitter.com/YWHDbsPKZ0 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) October 30, 2022

World Series’ bizarre opener ends with Phillies stunning Astros

Justin Verlander’s World Series struggles continued as the Astros blew a 5-0 lead, losing Game 1 in extra innings to the Phillies.

10 years after devastating injury at South Carolina, Marcus Lattimore rediscovers his place in the game

The Gamecocks star struggled to find his identity apart from his football fame. He discovered it across the country, mentoring young players far away from the bright lights.

Big 12 finalizing six-year, $2.3 billion extension of media rights deal with ESPN and Fox Sports - CBSSports.com

The agreement provides financial stability to a league losing powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma

Michigan State president calls postgame melee ‘unacceptable’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized Sunday for a ‘’violent’’ skirmish in which Spartans football players appeared to attack Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing to the rival Wolverines.

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

World Series 2022 - What we’ve learned about Astros-Phillies

With a day off before this matchup shifts to Philadelphia for three games, we break down what we’ve seen and what we should expect from here.

Christian McCaffrey, in 2nd game as 49er, makes history with TD trifecta

New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey did it all in Sunday’s rivalry win over the Rams, becoming the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to throw for, run for and catch a touchdown in the same game.

Reading Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

Philippines: Student 'anti-cheating' exam hats go viral - BBC News

College students were asked to create headwear to help resist the urge to peek at others' papers.

Good and bad memories have their own real estate - Big Think

Knowing where positive and negative memories are stored in the brain opens the door to manipulating networks of specific neurons.

Ray of joy: Nasa captures image of the sun ‘smiling’ | The sun | The Guardian

Satellite photo shows what appears to be a happy face pattern on the sun with dark patches called ‘coronal holes’

Japan's 'waste not, want not' philosophy has deep religious and cultural roots, from monsters and meditation to Marie Kondo's tidying up

Shinto and Buddhist ideas about interconnectedness have deeply influenced Japan, shaping centuries-old rituals and stories whose impact continues today.

Adorably, Bumblebees Enjoy Playing Ball For Fun Just Like Dogs And Dolphins | IFLScience

The next step is to get them to master fris-bee.

Is My Black Cat a Bombay Cat? | HowStuffWorks

The rare Bombay cat is all black, but color alone doesn't make a cat a Bombay.

Rural Teacher Prep Program Delivers ‘Job-Embedded’ Degrees — For $75 a Month | The Daily Yonder

This story was originally published by The 74. Working in a region of rural Arkansas long plagued by teacher shortages, Eveon Rivers seems like the

The Weekly Dump

Massachusetts farm turning cow poop into power and profit - CBS Boston

A Massachusetts farm is turning cow poop into power – and profit.

Then There’s This

Mondrian painting has been hanging upside down for 75 years | Piet Mondrian | The Guardian

Despite the discovery, the work, titled New York City I, will continue to be displayed the wrong way up to avoid damaging it