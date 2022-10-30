Nebrasketball: Colorado 72 Nebraska 61 - It’s Just An Exhibition

It’s just an exhibition game. At least that what I’ve been saying since the buzzard at the end of the game blew.

The Cornhuskers tried but could not overcome the mighty Buffaloes of Colorado. The road trip just seemed like to insurmountable of a task to overcome for Fred and his crew. It was a valent effort but the win was just not to be.

Then again, when you start out as cold as the Huskers did, it takes a lot to get you anything close to being hot. The Buffs were not going to let Nebraska dig themselves out of this mess. As a team the Huskers shot just 41% from the floor and 24% from three point range where Colorado did just a tad better shooting 43.3% and 27.3% respectively.

Nebraska was lead by Emmanuel Bandoumel who had 14 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals on the night. Next to him was Juwan Gary who had 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist. Of note, Derrick Walker did not play due to health reasons.

The Huskers start the season on Monday, November 7th where they take on the University of Maine at 7:00pm CST in Lincoln.

Hopefully Walker will be healthy enough to play by then. Nebraska will need all it can get this upcoming season.