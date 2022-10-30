Nebraska Vs. Colorado Game Thread

Welcome back to another fun filled Sunday afternoon with Nebrasketball. We missed you and welcome you back with open arms. Believe it or not, basketball season is right around the corner and today we have an old conference friend on the scheduled.

The Huskers have headed to the great state of Colorado to take on the Fighting Buffaloes in a charity exhibition match which proceeds will go to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

The Buffs should be fairly decent so I would expect a fairly lively game. Even though it is an exhibition.

Time: 5:00pm CST

TV: Sunday’s game is not televised, but fans can watch the exhibition online at the following link: (click here)

Radio: Sunday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.