Illinois Did What Was Expected And Still There is an Overreaction

I’m glad that Trev Alberts is a sober evaluator. Or at least we all hope he should be at this point in the season.

I’ve saw some who have now decided that Mickey should no longer be considered as the next head coach. My question then is the following.

Are you requiring him to perform a miracle? No. A win yesterday against Illinois should not and would not have been considered a miracle but I hope you get my point.

Nebraska leads 9-6 with 6:31 left in the second quarter and the defining play of the game happens. Casey Thompson gets throws and interception and gets hit hard on the play. He loses feeling in his hand and is done for the game

The Nebraska offense stalls out. Not for the rest of half but for the remaining part of the game. It was questionable at points and obvious at others.

This Illinois team did exactly what we expected. Nebraska loses it’s starting quarterback and a top 5 or top 10 defense just feasted.

Like against Purdue, if it wasn’t for Trey Palmer then that was likely a blowout. Yesterday, Trey Palmer gets almost nothing. Plus four turnovers and look at what we have.

Remember that Nebraska is not a great football team and what happened yesterday was what was expected. Let’s not overreact to that.

Illinois is the best team in the division and I’ll be interested to watch them in the conference championship game. It might be closer than we think.

Nebraska dropped its second game in a row in a 26-9 home defeat to No. 17 Illinois on Saturday. The Huskers fell to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten for the season.

Here are five of our biggest takeaways from the loss…

To win in the Big Ten Conference, you have to be able to do a few things at an elite level.

Towards the top of that list are playing sound defense and running the football. No. 17 ranked Illinois (7-1, 4-1) gave Nebraska (3-5, 2-4) a lesson in both areas in their 26-9 win on Saturday.

Even on an otherwise gorgeous day of sunshine, the late-afternoon shadow at Memorial Stadium seemed darker than usual. Yes, it was a dispiriting Saturday afternoon for Nebraska football.

A day that began with such promise ended in a 26-9 loss to 17th-ranked Illinois.

In his initial postgame remarks, Mickey Joseph said, "We've got to go back and look at where this thing went wrong at. And we got to come back and fix it. We can't let this team beat us twice."

Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph met with the media on Saturday evening following Nebraska’s 26-9 loss to Illinois, the third defeat at the hands of Illinois in as many years.

Joseph’s team used three quarterbacks and managed just 29 yards of offense in the second half as Illinois pulled away and dealt Nebraska its second straight loss.

Momentum was in the red corner. Then over the course of plays three plays it was made known she would dance with another the rest of the game.

A big drop. Then a pick and a QB injury on one play. Illinois got going downhill and Nebraska couldn't get out of the parking stall on offense from there in a 26-9 Illini win, with concerns about Nebraska's starting quarterback's availability going forward attached.

A sold-out Lincoln Memorial Stadium was host to a huge Big Ten West matchup on Saturday afternoon, where a win for either team meant first place in the division.

Led by big days from the Brown twins, Illinois set itself way ahead of the pack with a 26-9 win over Nebraska. With only two more Big Ten West games left (vs. Purdue, at Northwestern), being 4-1 in conference basically ensues that a win over the Boilers in a couple weekends gets you to Indianapolis.

Well, a win is a win, but it wasn't necessarily pretty at first.

Casey Thompson has an arm injury, according to Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph. Thompson lost feeling in his fingers after he was hit near his right elbow in the second quarter. His status is day to day. Joseph said he’ll know more early next week. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) October 29, 2022

There was really nothing surprising about this result today. Nebraska was competitive early but too many mistakes to dig out from against an impressive Illinois team. — Nick Handley (@NickESPN590) October 29, 2022

First 23 plays by Nebraska: 215 yards, 9 points. Last 26 plays by Nebraska: 33 yards, 0 points. — Gary Sharp (@GarySharp1620) October 29, 2022

Nebraska with a crisp 29 yards in the second half.



Final



Illinois 26

Nebraska 9 — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) October 29, 2022

Nebraska's offense since the Casey Thompson injury in 2Q: 17 plays, 35 yards. Punt, half, punt, INT, punt. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) October 29, 2022

I’ve reiterated this time and again, and a good illustration by @TomLuginbill on the broadcast today.



The average distance from campus is jarring. Getting high-profile recruits to visit (let alone commit) requires a herculean effort. pic.twitter.com/fhg7QS5Rjb — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) October 29, 2022