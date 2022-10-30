Nebrasketball: Colorado Exhibition Preview

Colorado Buffalos Preview

Date: Sunday, October 30th

Time: 5:00pm CST

TV: Sunday’s game is not televised, but fans can watch the exhibition online at the following link: (click here)

Radio: Sunday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Location: Boulder, CO

Coach: Tad Boyle (12th Season)

Record in 2021-22: 21-12 (12-8 PAC-12 Conference)

Preview:

The Huskers will take on the Buffaloes for the second year in a row when then head to Boulder this Sunday for another charity exhibition game against Colorado. Last year the Huskers won the matchup 82-67. Proceeds from the game will go directly to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund which is being distributed through Boulder County’s Navigating Disaster for Boulder County program.

The Buffs bring back at talented roster that went 21-12 last season and ended up fourth in the PAC-12 conference. They went on to the NIT tournament where they lost in the first round to St. Bonaventure.

They come into this season with their top three scorers gone. However they do have enough talent on the roster to at least challenge others in the PAC-12. They are expected to be battling in the middle of the conference in most preseason poll with most predictions placing them anywhere from sixth to eighth place to finish.

The Buffs returnees are led by Tristan da Silva, a 6-foot-9 forward who is CU’s top returning scorer at 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. A second-team preseason all-Pac 12 honoree, he ranked second on the team in field goal shooting (.479) and free throw percentage (.797), third in assists (61) and fourth in scoring and rebounding (3.5 rpg) in 2021-22.

Nique Clifford is the other returning starter as he started 17 games and averaged 6.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He was winner of the teams most improved player award last season.

Sophomore KJ Simpson earned preseason honorable-mention honors from the media, as he came off the bench and averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. KJ also was on the All PAC-12 Freshman team.