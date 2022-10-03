Nebraska Reacts Survey: Who are the West contenders now?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Nebraska fans are feeling pretty good about the current football team following the win over Indiana this past weekend. The victory marks the first over a Power Five program in longer than anyone cares to think about. It, combined with a general outlook of impending chaos in the Big Ten West title race has everyone potentially cautiously optimistic about the chances of a fun and competitive season for fall 2022 after all.

Not only that, but there is also big news out of Madison late yesterday with Wisconsin letting go of head coach Paul Chryst. That means two of the bigger name brands in the Big Ten West are looking for a new head coach this fall.

With all that in mind, this week’s survey wants to gauge what Husker fans are thinking in the season on both optimistic outlooks on results and for the impact to the coaching search as well. Be sure to cast your vote now below: