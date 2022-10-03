Former Husker OL Mark Pelini Killed in Indiana Highway Crash

Former Husker Mark Pelini was killed Sunday evening in a two car crash on the Indiana Toll Road. According to WBND-TV, Pelini’s SUV hit a deer:

The preliminary investigation from ISP stated a white SUV traveling westbound struck a deer then crossed over the center median and collided with a black Ford pickup truck that was traveling eastbound. Both the driver and the passenger of the white SUV died at the scene of the crash. The front seat passenger of the Ford pickup also died at the scene of the crash.

This afternoon, the Indiana State Patrol identified the drivers involved:

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Mark Pelini of Canfield, Ohio, and the front seat passenger was identified as 31-year-old Jillian Marian of Youngstown, Ohio. The front seat passenger of the second vehicle involved, a black 2017 Ford pickup truck, was also pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 57-year-old Jane Beecher of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Mark Pelini was the nephew of former Husker head football coach Bo Pelini.

Pelini’s teammates are remembering him today on Twitter:

At a loss of words today. All I can say is how much you are loved and will be missed, Mark.



Rest Easy 56. ✊ pic.twitter.com/UvobGjK722 — Kenny Bell (@AFRO_THUNDER80) October 3, 2022

1 of my favorite memories of Mark Pelini was driving to Vegas after the Holiday Bowl & him puking all down the side of my whip so we pulled up to my pops crib for a pit stop. He hosed the car down, changed his shirt & hopped back in like nothing happened. Rest Easy Brother — Josh Mitchell (@J_Mitch05) October 3, 2022

Woke up this morning wishing I didn’t hear what I heard.. Rest Easy to my very first center in college!! Love you big guy!! — Tommy Armstrong Jr. (@Tommy_Gun4) October 3, 2022