Malcom Hartzog Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week

The Big Ten recognized Nebraska cornerback Malcom Hartzog for a great game against Indiana as he contributed mightily to the 34-21 Husker win in his first-ever start.

Hartzog had one of the biggest plays of the game when he recovered a punt blocked by Chris Kolarevic, returning it 30 yards to give our beloved Huskers a 14-7 lead and their first blocked punt touchdown return since 2009 and the first special teams touchdown since 2019.

If that seems like a long drought, it’s because it is.

Broke up a pass and was part of a Nebraska defense that held Indiana scoreless in the second half, allowing the Hoosier offense only 79 yards.

Wouldn’t you say that’s pretty damned good for a first start?

It was nice to see Nebraska play some defense. This was a defense that previous to Indiana (and under another coach) had given up yardage like shit running through a goose.

Congratulations to you Malcolm Hartzog!