Huskers in the NFL Week 4

We are about a quarter into the NFL season and our former Huskers are settling into their roles. In this week’s games we saw a former kicker continue his dominance while we’re hoping an injury doesn’t end the season of another Husker. Here is a look at how all of our former Huskers did in their Week 4 games.

Good Game

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

It was a good day for Maher as he made all four of his field goals including one from 53 yards out. The only hiccup was an extra point that was blocked, but you can’t really put that on Maher, can you? Heck he even had a tackle on a kickoff.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

While Burkhead didn’t get a single rushing attempt, he is still being used as a pass catching back and against the Chargers he caught all five of his targets for 39 yards including a 3rd quarter touchdown.

Solid Game

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After giving up the first touchdown of the game to Travis Kelce, David was able to settle into the game and be third on the Bucs in tackles with 10. David did have a pass break up where the ball went through his hands and the WR nearly made the TD catch. Solid game for David, but I’m sure he’d like to have those plays back.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Stoll continues to be the Eagles primary blocking tight end and is a big reason why they were able to rush for over 200 yards against the Jaguars. While he played 40% of the Eagles offensive snaps he wasn’t targeted on a single throw.

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

While Domann only played on special teams, he made the most of it accumulating three tackles on kickoffs.

Rough Game

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

Gregory was able to get a couple of quarterback hurries, but the biggest story is that he hurt his knee and had to leave the game early. Gregory is scheduled for an MRI on Monday, so hopefully it is nothing major and he can get back for the remainder of the season.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

It was a bit of an up and down game for Collins who had a nice tackle for loss and another tackle but was called for two penalties in the game. Once for lining up offsides which negated a Justin Herbert intentional grounding call and then was flagged for defensive holding.

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

While Kalu played a large role for the Titans as a reserve, he didn’t have the best day. Sure he did get 3 tackles but they were often down the field. Matt Ryan passed for over 356 yards while Kalu and the other fill-ins were often his targets.

Limited Snaps

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

After being the main receiving back for the Raiders, Ameer was only on the field for one offensive snap but did get a chance as a kick returner but was only able to gain 17 yards.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

In the Bengals win Thursday night, Morgan only got in for one offensive snap while spending the entire night on special teams where he wasn’t able to make a tackle.

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

With Connor McGovern back from injury, Farniok was in his usual backup role again. However Farniok did get 8 snaps when starting right guard Zach Martin was injured and had to have his ankle taped. Farniok filled in well before being replaced.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Gifford continued his role on special teams coverage units but was unable to register a tackle in their win over the Washington Commanders.

Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears

Jackson only played on 15 special teams snaps for the Bears in their loss to the Giants but was unable to make a tackle.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Jurgens only played on the point after and field goal units for the Eagles in their in over the Jaguars.

Inactive or Did Not Play

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

Injured Reserve

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Practice Squad

Ben Stille, Miami Dolphins

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos

Austin Allen, New York Giants