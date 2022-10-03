Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s game at Purdue

The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week seven matchup at Purdue on Oct. 15.

Night game in West Lafayette



The game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Central Time and will air on Big Ten Network.

Nebraska is currently coming off of its first victory over a Big Ten/Power Five opponent in almost a year, having defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 35-21 this past Saturday night. UNL currently sits in a six-way tie for first in the Big Ten West Division at 1-1 in conference play, with only Wisconsin at 0-2 in Big Ten action sitting at the bottom. The Badgers just fired head coach Paul Chryst despite his overall record of 67-26, three division titles, and two New Year’s Six bowl victories at the helm of the program. UW visits Lincoln on Nov. 19.

This week, the Huskers will travel to Piscataway for a Friday night road matchup in SHI Stadium against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers is 3-2 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten action coming off back-to-back losses to Iowa and at Ohio State. The teams last faced one another at the conclusion of the 2020 season at Rutgers with Nebraska narrowly escaping with a 28-21 victory Dec. 18.

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers head to College Park, Maryland to face the Maryland Terrapins this weekend. Purdue is coming off a big road win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers this past weekend, defeating the briefly presumed West Division favorite 20-10.