Monday Flakes: Taking Care of Business

We watched another sloppy, penalty-filled Husker football game.

The difference with this one? It was a win! We also watched a team that responded to coaching in a way that we haven’t seen for a while.

I’m going to savor this moment even though it came against another bad team likely to fire its coach soon.

Frosted Flakes

I could watch this on a loop over and over and over and over...

Sports!!!

What actor do you want playing you in a movie Big Ten coaches? #CollegeFootball #NCAAF #GamblingTwitterpic.twitter.com/OhJWLwhmEw — BetUS College Football (@BetUS_CollegeFB) September 20, 2022

How contest on Australia's roughest golf course is driving Nullarbor tourism - ABC News

Carved into ancient limestone and bush, the world's longest golf course is attracting players keen to pit their skills against uniquely Australian desert hazards.

Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst, sources say

Wisconsin has fired coach Paul Chryst, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season, sources said.

Seahawks' DK Metcalf explains why he used cart to get to bathroom during game | Fox News

DK Metcalf briefly gave Seattle Seahawks fans a scare in the fourth quarter when he was carted off the field. No worries, he just needed to use the bathroom.

Colorado fires football coach Karl Dorrell after 0-5 start in 2022

Colorado fired Karl Dorrell just five games into his third season in Boulder, ending a tenure that had plunged the program into historic despair.

Roger Maris Jr. Reveals How He Wants MLB To List Home Run Records - Sports Illustrated

The son of Roger Maris has an idea of what MLB should do with its single-season home run records.

DOUBLE DOINK SO CLOOOOOSEEEEEEEE WILL LUTZ pic.twitter.com/cEKFMkXB9W — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 2, 2022

Clayton Kershaw making out with a baseball ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/aIuY6wkvJO — Stacie Wheeler (@StacieMWheeler) September 29, 2022

Reading Makes You Smarter (Not Guaranteed)

UK Residents Can Win a Good Night's Sleep in World’s First BnB to Offer Actual Sheep-Counting

The 'Shleep Sanctuary' was created by sleep tech company Emma Sleep, and they have launched a contest offering a night for two

You Could One Day Wear Hearing Aids In Your Mouth Thanks To Dental Implant Technology | IFLScience

Sink your (false) teeth into this wacky concept.

Herd the news? Wild boar piglet adopted by cows | AP News

BERLIN (AP) — A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following, after adopting a lone wild boar piglet. Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerde about three weeks ago.

The Weekly Dump

Lil Nas X delays concert to poop backstage: I’m ‘dropping demons’

Lil Nas X hilariously delayed an Atlanta concert to poop backstage, later tweeting that while people thought he was “joking,” he was indeed “dropping demons.”

Then There’s This

Chesapeake Bay lighthouse auctioned, with strings attached | AP News

HOOPERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — The federal government has sold off a rather inhospitable lighthouse in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay for a six-figure sum after a bidding war at auction.

Google releases new search gimmick inspired by NASA's DART mission : NPR

If you Google "NASA DART" or "NASA DART mission" it will trigger an animation featuring a spacecraft hitting the "News" tab and knocking your search results off-kilter.