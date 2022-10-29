Postgame Reaction: Nebraska Football Loses 26-9 to Illinois

sigh.

The game was fun to watch until the exact play after which it wasn’t.

Nebraska played well against Illinois until Casey Thompson went out of the game with an injury. The Nebraska offense could only muster one first down the rest of the game after that.

The Nebraska defense played decently given the circumstances. They only give up six points in the second half. They weren’t overwhelmed, but it was clear Nebraska’s offense wasn’t going to be much of a threat.

It was frustrating we didn’t see Long Smothers when it was clear Chubba Purdy wasn’t playing well and couldn’t move the offense.

I was surprised to see Nebraska play as well as they did early. I didn’t think Illinois would blow us out, but I thought our defense would struggle more than they did. I did a preview and prediction video in which I predicted a 35-21 Illinois win, so when our beloved Huskers were in the game early and making plays, I was quite encourage.

Then it all went away.

sigh.