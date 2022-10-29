Illinois vs Nebraska Game Thread: A halloweekend to remember?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have a shot to knock off the No. 17/18 Illinois Fighting Illini today. It marks just the second time in all 20-meetings between the programs where the Illini enter the matchup ranked.

It would be the first win over a ranked opponent by Nebraska since a 35-32 victory over No. 22 Oregon on Sept. 17, 2016. The Huskers have dropped their past 19 games against ranked opponents.

A win would also send Bret Bielema home with an 0-2 record as head coach in games played in Memorial Stadium.

It's Game Day in Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/2rvPBTe4q3 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) October 29, 2022

Date/Time: October 29, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458

Surface: FieldTurf

All-Time Series Record: Nebraska leads 13-5-1

Series in Lincoln: Tied 9-2

As Big Ten Foes: Nebraska leads 6-3

Last Meeting: Aug. 28, 2021 in Dublin, Ireland Champaign, IL, Nebraska 22-Illinois 30

Win Streak: Illinois, Two games

TV: The game will be televised on ABC with play-by-play by Dave Pasch, analyst Dusty Dvoracek, and sideline reporter Tom Luginbill. It can be streamed on the ESPN App with a login from your service provider or steaming subscription.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: play-by-play Greg Sharpe, analyst Damon Benning, and sidelines Jessica Coody.

Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

Spanish broadcast will be by Enrique “Kike” Morales and Oscar “El Tico” Monterroso.

Stations are Omaha (KBBX, 97.7 FM); Grand Island (KLIQ, 94.5 FM

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for around 71 degrees with sunny skies and winds at 8 mph out of the south. By the end of the game, temps should have dropped into the low 60s.