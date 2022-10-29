Illinois Handles Nebraska 26-9: Recap and Evening Thread

As a reminder, the Huskers will be without Nick Henrich for the rest of the season.

The Huskers won the toss and deferred. The Illini will be on offense first.

First Quarter

Of course the Illini go to Chase Brown for the first play, which is followed by a big gain to midfield. On third and five, the defense broke and allowed a 46 yard touchdown reception to Isaiah Williams. The PAT was no good.

Illinois 6 Nebraska 0

We can haz a wide open play too! Anthony Grant and MOAR Grant (the announcers even complimented the offensive line - Ethan Piper).

Incomplete to Trey Palmer. Tipped ball by Vokolek is incomplete.

Interception by Illinois. Palmer sat down on the route and Thompson thought he was going to keep going.

Hahahaha!! Bert breaks out the jet sweep. He remembered he was playing Nebraska.

Three and out - Luke Reimer came up big on third down.

Casey Thompson is overthrowing most of his receivers today (this time it was Brody Belt). Three and out for Nebraska.

#Huskers with six pass attempts and three runs.



Thompson is 2-of-6 for 20 yards and one interception. — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) October 29, 2022

Quinton Newsome made a nice tackle for loss on a screen play to bring up third and nine. Devito had room to run but stepped out of bounds (he could have converted easily) three yards short. That is a break for the Huskers.

On third down, Thompson scrambled and found Alante Brown in the middle of the field. He decided to change things up by underthrowing (a wide open) Trey Palmer on the next play.

MEMO TO MARK WHIPPLE: STOP THROWING DEEP ON FIRST DOWN! Please.

Screen play to Chancellor Brewington nets a bunch of yards. Red zone.

Anthony Grant has a nice gain on second down, but is dumped for no gain on third down. On fourth and two, Joseph sends out Bleekrode. The 26 yard field goal is good.

Illinois 6 Nebraska 3

6-3 late in the 1st quarter. It’s officially Gameday in the B1G. #Huskers #ILLvsNEB — Derek Johnson (@DerekJohnson05) October 29, 2022

The Illini wasted no time in getting out to the N logo at midfield...and beyond.

Second Quarter

Garrett Nelson tackled Devito for no gain (he JUST missed getting a sack).

Hahahaha! Other teams can screw up a swing pass (actually a trick play where the receiver was supposed to throw down the field or throw it out of bounds). The loss of 12 took the Illini back for a 52 yard field goal. Illini iced their own kicker (he made the first attempt).

Illinois called a double pass on 3rd and 9 and iced its own kicker. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) October 29, 2022

False start!

Illinois now punts and the ball is downed at the six.

Jaq Yant is dropped for a loss but then Thompson found Alante Brown for 30+ yard gain!!

Mark Whipple is going to Whipple and this time it worked. On third and two, Thompson found Vokolek and the big tight end rumbled for the end zone! TOUCHDOWN!!

The extra point was blocked.

Nebraska 9 Illinois 6

Illinois defense has only allowed more than 222 yards, 1 time (Indiana 362), Nebraska has 215 with 9:38 left in 1st half. — Gary Sharp (@GarySharp1620) October 29, 2022

Luke Reimer drops Chase Brown for a loss and then Isaac Gifford cleaned things up on third down with a sack!!

Punt. Husker ball at the 30.

Rahmir Johnson was WIDE open but dropped the ball at midfield. The second down play lost a yard. Third and 11.

Thompson threw his second interception and was hurt on the play. Illinois has the ball already in the red zone.

Chase Brown big gain. Chase Brown touchdown.

We have finally have an extra point that goes through the uprights.

Illinois 13 Nebraska 9

Logan Smothers is in at QB for the Huskers. He played okay, but it was a punt for the Huskers. Anthony Grant was hurt on that series.

The Illini go to the game plan we all expected from the start and are leaning on Chase Brown. The talented back powered Illinois down the field.

Red zone. 34 seconds.

A touchdown was negated by a block in the back.

Twelve yard line. 27 seconds.

Wide open touchdown.

Illinois 20 Nebraska 9

Halftime

Super silent Memorial Stadium as the Huskers head to halftime. — Husker Mike (@Husker_Mike) October 29, 2022

HALFTIME:



Illinois 20, Nebraska 9 pic.twitter.com/0SGT3DlHob — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) October 29, 2022

Third Quarter

Chubba Purdy is in at QB for the Huskers. He drew a late hit flag on an Illini defender to give Nebraska 15 free yards on top of a good scramble. Husker ball at midfield.

Then he nearly threw a pick.

False start. Drink. Tommi Hill was on the field at wideout (he didn’t commit the penalty.)

Third and 15. Whipple calls a run for Grant into a stacked box. Wut?

Buschini buries the punt near the five yard line.

QUINTON NEWSOME RECOVERS THE FUMBLE!!! Williams just plain dropped the ball and Newsome jumped on it. Husker ball at the 24.

Purdy misses Palmer on a screen throw. That is terrible accuracy. I really would like to see Smothers.

And then Purdy throws a pick.

Run the Ball Guy is losing his mind over what Mark Whipple is choosing to call with Chubba Purdy right now. #Huskers — Derek Johnson (@DerekJohnson05) October 29, 2022

On Nebraska's last five possessions they have run 16 plays for 26 yards and thrown two interceptions. — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) October 29, 2022

At least the Illini are backed up at their own 12. #BrightSide

Chase Brown powers Illinois past midfield.

The easy way, the hard way and the Nebraska way.



And you just never want to go the Nebraska way. — Mike Schaefer (@mikejschaefer) October 29, 2022

Illinois holding.

Late hit by Reimer.

Nebraska's best defender just made a bad decision.



Illinois in process of taking control of game. — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) October 29, 2022

This is where Illinois typically just suffocates teams into submission with 10 minute drives to shorten games and flip channels of anyone actually watching. Battleship barging down the sea. #Huskers already got their short field turnover & squandered it. — John Gaskins (@johngaskins981) October 29, 2022

Tommy DeVito is 16-for-17 for 163 yards and two touchdowns, with zero picks. — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) October 29, 2022

Chase Brown is stopped short of the line to gain (barely) and Bert elects to kick the field goal.

Illinois 23 Nebraska 9

The Husker offense takes the field after Tommi Hill ill-advisedly takes the kickoff out of the end zone and is stopped short of the 20.

Anthony Grant takes the handoff for lots of yards, but the Huskers are called for holding.

Anthony Grant is doing his damndest to pick this team up but it’s punt time.

Illinois ball at the 27.

Nebraska's offense since the Casey Thompson injury in 2Q: 17 plays, 35 yards. Punt, half, punt, INT, punt. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) October 29, 2022

The Illini runner fumbled but the play was whistled dead. It was reviewed and upheld. Illinois recovered the ball anyway, so I’m not sure what the review accomplished.

Fourth Quarter

The Nebraska defense forced a punt.

Hey - we could be Wake Forest?!?

OH MY GOD THAT'S FIVE WAKE FOREST TURNOVERS IN ONE QUARTER — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 29, 2022

The Huskers have a new standard to aspire to! #WakeForest

AND WE’RE OFF AND RUNNING! Grant fumbles and Illinois gets their fourth turnover.

Credit where due: Nebraska's D has played the Illinois run pretty darn well today. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) October 29, 2022

Illinois field goal is good.

Illinois 26 Nebraska 9

Nebraska fans wanted a flag on the contact with Trey Palmer on the deep ball, but none was forthcoming. The second down play lost yards.

Third and 12. #ExactlyWhereTheyWantUs

Punt.

Checking in on Wake Forest (Just to make us feel a little bit better)

My god, Louisville with a pick six. 90 yards. Wake Forest/Sam Hartman total meltdown. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) October 29, 2022

Just when Wake Forest cracks the Top 10 it goes and commits six turnovers in a quarter. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 29, 2022

The Huskers are underachieving compared to the Demon Deacons.

Six minutes left.

Five minutes left.

(technically speaking)

Three minutes left. Illinois has to punt.

The Husker offense is on the field. Predictable [bad] things ensue.

90 seconds left. Punt.

Kneel down.