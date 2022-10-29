 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s game against Minnesota

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Nebraska v Minnesota Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week 10 home matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 5. The game will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. Central Time and will air ESPN2.

Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough home loss to then No. 17/18 Illinois Fighting Illini in Week Nine that moves the Huskers to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play. The Huskers will look to snap a two-game losing streak when Minnesota comes to town following the 26-9 loss to Illinois yesterday and 37-43 road loss at Purdue two weeks ago.

Minnesota, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak yesterday in a 31-0 shutout home victory over Rutgers. After taking Michigan State to the woodshed Sept. 24, the Golden Gophers had dropped three straight. Nebraska, coincidentally, is also riding a three-game losing streak in the series against Minnesota. The Gophers are 5-3 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten action.

