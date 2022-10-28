Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Illinois

Is it just me or has it seemed like forever since the Huskers have played football?

Well don’t you worry they are back and the game this Saturday is going to be a big win for Nebraska.

Here are your reasons why:

#1 LAST WEEK WAS A BYE WEEK

When led by Mickey Joseph the Huskers are undefeated after a bye week. Sure, you could say they are only 1-0 and that doesn’t tell us much, but prior to the Indiana game Nebraska hadn’t won after a bye week since 2017.

The Huskers are going to be prepared for Illinois tomorrow.

#2 LUCKY NUMBER 20

Nebraska will be facing a ranked opponent for the first time this year, as Illinois is ranked #17. The last time Nebraska defeated a ranked opponent was when they played Oregon in 2016. The last 19 matches versus ranked opponents have been losses.

As everyone always says, “Twentieth time’s the charm”. It just rolls off of the tongue doesn’t it.

#3 TREY PALMER

Every week Trey Palmer puts up big numbers and tries to will the Huskers to victory. Just when we think we are down and out, he comes up with a big catch, or in the case of the last game a big run and puts the Huskers back in it. He is the highest graded PFF in the country with a grade of 89.3.

In the last game against Purdue he had seven touchdowns for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Look for more of that on Saturday.

Trey Palmer 60 yard run on the reverse #Huskers @HuskGuys pic.twitter.com/AKn9nN5n3z — Huskers Top Plays (@HuskersTopPlays) October 16, 2022

#4 PENALTIES

Believe it or not, Nebraska has a slight edge in penalties per game over Illinois. Nebraska averages 6.86 penalties per game for about 55 yards (hard to imagine it’s that low after the Indiana game) and Illinois averages 7 penalties per game for about 65.57 yards.

With stats like that, logic tells us that Nebraska will win the penalty battle and the game.

#5 TACKLING

Nebraska’s tackling has been lacking this season. We’ve seen some improvements in the last few games, but there has still been much to be desired. Nebraska is going to win this game with some solid tackling. It’s going to be obvious that it was worked on in the bye week.

BONUS

If you’ve been around for a while, you know my husband is from Illinois. Nebraska has to win because he can’t. We will be going to the game on Saturday and I don’t need to have to hear him gloat.

Nebraska vs Illinois Odds

Illinois is favored by 7.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.