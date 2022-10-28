Friday Flakes: Just An Idea for Fun - What About a 100% Incentive Based Contract?

Yes. I know. I know. It’s completely unrealistic but here we go.

I know that any coach NE may be going after would never go for it but what about this idea-a 100% incentive based contract. It's set at $1 million per win. Win 10 games, get $10 mil. Win 3 games, get $3 mil. Go undefeated and win the CFP? Get $15 mil. Eh? @steven_sipple #Huskers — Nate McHugh (@nmchugh85) October 26, 2022

In the era of some ridiculous guaranteed contracts (i.e. Jimbo Fisher’s 10-year fully $95 million contract), how about we look to the other extreme. A full incentive-based contract.

Are there potential negative consequences? For sure.

If Frost would have signed a million per win contract that he would have had made $15 over his time at Nebraska.

Just think, would you be willing (as Nebraska) to pay a coach $10 per year if you knew he was going to get you at least 10 wins? I sure would.

Jeremy Pernell: The Case for Bill O’Brien - All Huskers

When parsing through the realistic candidates out there, I find myself circling back to Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. If Trev Alberts isn't able to close the deal on Matt Rhule or entice Dave Aranda away from Baylor, I believe O'Brien is his best option.

Nebraska Volleyball: Cook breaks down Huskers' loss to Wisconsin

Husker Head Coach John Cook joined John Baylor on the Nebraska volleyball show on the Huskers Radio Network to talk about Nebraska’s loss to Wisconsin and more.

No. 1 Nebraska suffered a difficult loss to No. 5 Wisconsin as they were swept on the road.

Ask the Expert: Illinois writer gives take and prediction on Saturday - On3

Nebraska has a chance on Saturday to pick up a ranked win for the first time since 2016. Standing in the way is No. 17 Illinois.

HuskerOnline spoke with Matthew Stevens of IlliniGuys to discuss how Fighting Illini will attack the Huskers. Here are his takes and predictions in this week’s “Ask the Expert” breakdown.

Mickey Joseph Thursday Press Conference - On3

Nebraska Head Coach Mickey Joseph has the Huskers ready to go against a very good Illinois team on Saturday. Here is everything he had to say on Thursday.

Nebraska Football: Huskers Thursday practice nuggets

Here are some quick notes from what interim head coach Mickey Joseph said following the Huskers’ practice Thursday morning…

Ruud on the radio: Big-time compliment for injured Henrich, discusses Husker backers and practice tweaks

Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud was the man of the hour on the weekly radio show on the Huskers Radio Network.

Here's some kernels from his Thursday night appearance:

Hoiberg appreciates Husker 'crashers' like Gary and Dawson in first exhibition performance

Most first practices for a new guy are forgettable. But Fred Hoiberg remembers Denim Dawson's first one from last season, when the California kid showed up as a mid-year enrollee.

Not the easiest thing to walk into – or dive into. The latter is what he did.

Sources - Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) expected out 4-6 weeks

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss four to six weeks because of a hip injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The Bengals star did not practice Thursday and was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue.

Chiefs trade picks for Giants WR Kadarius Toney

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants for two 2023 draft picks on Thursday.

Headed to the Giants are a third-round conditional draft pick (Kansas City received the pick when the Chicago Bears hired Ryan Poles as their general manager earlier this year) and a 2023 sixth-round selection.

LeBron James posts yet another cryptic Instagram statement after Lakers' 0-4 start

Obviously, cryptic social media posts are nothing new from James. He has posted a lot of them over the years, and this statement very likely has a message behind it as well. A generous read of this latest statement would be that James doesn't want fans to take his overall greatness for granted, but context is pivotal here.

Court transcript confirms ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid was drinking at team facility prior to DWI accident

Last month, in a downtown Kansas City courtroom, Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a former assistant coach for the team, pleaded guilty to felony DWI that resulted in an accident that seriously injured multiple people, most notably then-5 year old Ariel Young who still struggles in her recovery.

I missed this last season but I love the Penn St. LT whiffing on his block vs. Ohio State then screaming at Sean Clifford to throw the ball.



Absolutely elite pass protection. pic.twitter.com/krEcWR4CSA — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 27, 2022

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

'Blue Spaces' Seem to Have an Effect on People That Ripples Even Decades Later : ScienceAlert

The fun of splashing at the beach or exploring a creek is an iconic part of childhood for countless kids around the world.

Underrated reasons to be thankful

30 underrated reasons to be thankful, starting with the fact that atomic bombs don’t ignite the atmosphere

Behind ‘The Mystery Man’ and the Shroud of Turin

All over the world men use their garages to store things their wives know they will never use again: weights, mountain bikes, model train sets. But only one man can claim to have kept a physiologically and anatomically correct, life-sized model of a tortured and crucified 33-year-old man in his garage.

For eight years.

Film Introducing Bigfoot To World Still Mysterious 50 Years Later - OPB

Although it's been decades since the Patterson-Gimlin film turned a Northwest legend, Bigfoot, into a household name, the footage and stories behind it still remain fascinating 50 years later.

The filmmakers, and namesakes of the film, are two former rodeo men from Yakima County in Washington. One, Bob Gimlin, still lives there. Roger Patterson died in 1972. They shot the footage off the banks of Bluff Creek in Northern California.

The New Halloween Scare: ‘Oh, My God, That Smell Was Gross.’ - WSJ

Spooky attractions are introducing strange scents, from ‘dentist’ to ‘rotting flesh,’ but some worry about turning customers off.

Kids who play video games score higher on brain function tests - The Verge

A new study can’t say if video games caused any improvements in brain function but added more data showing that kids who play video games have brains that behave differently

SNOOP DOGG narrating ‘Planet Earth’ is just the best.



pic.twitter.com/f7vkCARo78 — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) October 26, 2022