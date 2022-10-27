Huskers React Results: To hire Mickey Joseph or not, and jersey opinions

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The latest round of Reacts polling is complete with some mostly expected results, though one lacks demographic data but I think splits in a way that suggests a competitive balance in opinion between younger fans and those more of gray hair age.

First up in the questions was what fans think of Mickey Joseph. A slim majority believe he needs more games on his resume as interim before deciding whether he should be the hire or not as head coach. However, 38 percent believe he should be the new head coach and get the interim tag yanked right now. Just 10 percent of fans don’t believe he should be hired as the head coach.

Now we get to the question that was most contentious in terms of percentages. Asked whether they want to see more alternates in a season, none at all, wear a single alternate per season, or mix and match existing jersey options including alternates for more games, fans were fairly evenly split.

A narrow plurality want to see no alternate jerseys at all (probably mostly led by older fans yelling at clouds). 28 percent, meanwhile, want to see more alternate jersey in a season. After that, close results continued with 23 percent wanting just one alternate but worn in more than one game in a season. Finally, 19 percent want to see jerseys mixed and matched in more games, such as using the NU interlocked helmet with a normal gameday jersey or an alternate top with the regular helmet, etc.

However, when it comes down to it, 79 percent of fans want the Netflix logo outdated font “iconic” N left along on the helmet despite it being a completely different font than literally every other use of the “N” logo in the athletic department at present.

Finally, a majority of fans want to keep Adidas as the athletic apparel partner despite their track record of lackluster designs. 25 percent want to see the switch to Nike while just 17 percent would choose Under Armor.

As for national results, a majority of SB Nation fans are confident in three teams at this point for their College Football Playoff bids. Georgia at 89 percent, followed closely by Ohio State at 82 percent seem to be a lock. Clemson squeaked in with a majority of votes for a bid at 52 percent.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is sitting just on the outside looking in with 47 percent of the vote. Alabama is not far behind with 39 percent with Michigan bringing up the rear with 35 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, 74 percent of fans believe two teams from the same conference will make the CFP. Just to annoy SEC fans, though, Reacts used a Michigan-Ohio State picture despite everyone knowing it will be two SEC teams.

As for the most interesting game of the weekend, the Big Ten takes the top spot with a big plurality lead of 41 percent. Oklahoma Stat at Kansas State was a distant second with 23 percent, barely edging out Kentucky at Tennessee with 22 percent. Florida versus Georgia brings up the bottom with 14 percent.

