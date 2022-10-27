Thursday Night Game Thread

Hey folks! Welcome back to midweek football. It has been a bit but we are back and clicking on all four cylinders.

Tonight we have three delightful games from the Sun Belt, ACC, and the PAC-12. to start things off at 6:30pm we have Louisiana Lafayette battling Southern Miss. A game against two 4-3 teams that are trying to get towards bowl eligibility as soon as they can. Next to them at 6:30pm is a woebegone Virginia Tech squad taking on a top 25 ranked North Carolina State.

No, none of these games really have much national implications. But, it’s still college football in the middle of the week. We should be happy with what we have.

So, sit back and enjoy on this cold and rainy Nebraska evening.