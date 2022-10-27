Week 9: Odds For Every Big Ten Game Including Nebraska!

Week 9?

Damn, college football season always seems to go so fast.

There’s a lot left to be determined - like the entire Big Ten West. I’d say Illinois is the clear favorite in our division, but perhaps our beloved Huskers will have something to say about that Saturday.

I don’t think any of the odds on this week’s Big Ten games are that shocking, although - Ohio State favored by 15.5 seems a little strong to me given that this game is at Happy Valley. Are the Buckeyes that much better, or Penn State not as strong?

Iowa by 11 over Northwestern. There has been a lot of pretty bad football this year, and I cannot think of a game that might be worse than this. At least it’s on at the same time as Nebraska so I won’t be tempted to watch it. They don’t include any bets on its likelihood to cause blindness, which they could as a prop bet.

Syracuse favored by 2.5 over Notre Dame. I felt like ‘Cuse got screwed at Clemson last week, and I would find it incredibly fun if they could knock off the Domers.

What games will you be watching?

Big Ten Games

#2 Ohio State at Penn State - 11:00 AM - FOX - Ohio State by 15.5 - O/U - 61

Rutgers at Minnesota - 1:30 PM - BTN - No odds yet

#17 Illinois at Nebraska - 2:30 PM - ABC - Illinois by 7.5 - O/U - 50.5

Northwestern at Iowa - 2:30 PM - ESPN2 - Iowa by 11 - O/U - 37.5

Michigan State at #4 Michigan - 6:30 PM - ABC - Michigan by 23 - O/U - 55

Other Games of Interest

Notre Dame at Syracuse - 11:00 AM - ABC - Syracuse by 2.5 - O/U - 48

Oklahoma at Iowa State - 11:00 AM - FS1 - Oklahoma by 1 - O/U - 56

Arkansas at Auburn - 11:00 AM - SEC Network - Arkansas by 3.5 - O/U - 62

Oklahoma State at Kansas State - 2:30 PM - FOX - KSU by 2.5 - O/U - 56.5

Ole Miss at Texas A&M - 6:30 PM - SEC Network - O/U is 55

