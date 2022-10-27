Evaluating Trey Palmer’s NFL Potential

For a second straight year Nebraska has found a receiving gem in the Transfer Portal. And for as great as Samori Toure was last year, Trey Palmer is having an even bigger impact this season for the Huskers.

While Palmer has been a big threat all season long, his performance the last two games against Rutgers and Purdue has everybody talking about him. Pro Football Focus even has him as their highest graded receiver in college football.

Top graded Wide Receivers this season pic.twitter.com/AAf3zBI4cf — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 26, 2022

With Palmer’s success it brings our attention to how he fits in the NFL. I decided to dive into the tape and watch’s Palmer’s games against both Rutgers and Purdue to see how he stacks up as an NFL Draft prospect.

Listed below is my film evaluation of Trey Palmer as I look at his traits and potential in the NFL. Palmer has made his hay this season reeling in deep balls, so I wanted to see if he was more than just a vertical threat. I’ve already been impressed with Palmer but I came away from my film study with even more of an appreciation for his skill set and even found an interesting NFL receiver comparison for him.