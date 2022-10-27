Thursday Flakes: Parallel Reality, Botswana Heavy Metal and Halloween Destinations

Halloween is next week, which means all the Halloween parties are this weekend. I’ve noticed that Halloween is starting to become more of a trend this year in Latin America and around the world. I’m seeing more decorations at stores walking around Medellin. I have also noticed that more of my English students from around the world are talking about it as well. I’m not exactly sure why this is happening all the sudden. Maybe now that the pandemic restrictions are gone (except China) more people want to let loose, dress up and have fun at a party. Personally, I haven’t dressed up for Halloween since I was in college (at UNL) and I don’t think it will be happening again anytime soon.

Are you dressing up for Halloween? What candy will be giving out on Halloween? At what age should kids stop trick-or-treating? What is your favorite airport to have a layover? What are your thoughts on parallel reality? Feel free to answer and discuss these questions and much more in the comments section below.

Anyways onto Flakes...

Flakes

Big Ten Releases Nebraska Huskers Conference Football Schedule | Football | Corn Nation

The 2023 schedule will see the Big Ten maintain a divisional breakdown it has had in place based on geography since the start of the 2014 football season. Nebraska will face Michigan and Maryland in Lincoln and Michigan State in East Lansing from the East Division.

Nebraska Volleyball Thoroughly Dominated By Wisconsin | Volleyball | Corn Nation

Nebraska was way out of sorts in this match; they were largely unrecognizable compared the team we have watch for the last month. Madi Kubik was off. When was the last time she had a poor performance? She wasn’t the only player having an off night. No serve receive passer was able to find the consistent path to the setters.

The 24 Hour Rule: The One-Score Scott Frost Experience, A Final Accounting | Volleyball | Corn Nation

One-score losses. As much as anything - with the possible exception of poor special teams play - these games came to define the failures of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Scott Frost era. And the case could very much be made the two are inexorably linked, however there’s only so many hours in the day, so a deep dive on how many of those 22 losses fall on special teams is an exercise for another time.

Padding the Stats: On Trey Palmer’s Prowess and Fred Hoiberg’s Rotation | Sports | Hail Varsity

Through seven games, Palmer is fourth in the country and seventh among Power Five players in receiving yards with 781 on 47 receptions. Those 47 catches came on 65 targets as Palmer has a 29% target share among all pass-catchers at Nebraska, nearly double that of second place (Marcus Washington has 21 receptions on 36 targets).

Offense Wants to Be Physical, Get the Run Game Going Against Illinois | Football | Hail Varsity

“To me it’s about scoring points,” Whipple said. “I don’t think anybody comes out of a game saying ‘Geez, we were more physical.’ They have a scoreboard for a reason. I haven’t seen a tally for physicality on there. That’s what it comes down to but that’s part of it, yeah.”

Husker Defense Seeks to “Control” Chase Brown, Illinois Run Game | Football | Hail Varsity

“They’re not going to come in here and rush for four yards,” Busch said. “You got to be able to control the run. You have to be able to control on certain situations, you have to be able to make sure you don’t have big plays and breakouts. And then when we have our opportunities to be able to make the tackles we go to be able to keep it to the minimum.”

Huskers Host #25 OSU to Start Big Ten Tourney Play | Soccer | Huskers.com

For the first time in program history, the Nebraska soccer team (7-6-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) will host a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal match as it faces No. 25 Ohio State (10-4-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) on Sunday at Hibner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. (CT) on B1G+. The Huskers earned the #4 seed in the conference tournament, while the Buckeyes represent the #5 seed.

Nebraska to Wrap Up Fall Play in Bahamas | Men’s Golf | Huskers.com

The Big Red men’s golf team will hit the beach as they will travel to the Bahamas to take on the White Sands Bahamas Invitational on October 28-30. The Huskers will wrap up their fall season as they traverse the Ocean Club Golf Course in Paradise Island and its 7,159-yard, par-72 layout.

Travel

Each State’s Best Halloween Destination in 2022 | Travel | Travel Pulse

Nebraska: Bloodrush Forest of Terror. Located around 20 minutes outside of downtown Omaha, this wicked woodland features a mile-plus-long trail of terror in addition to a fire pit and haunted party bus. Inside the haunt, you’ll come face to face with sideshow sickos at Karny’s Khaos, a petrifying food proprietor at Big Piggy’s BBQ and much more.

Terrifying Halloween Destinations in Latin America | Travel | Travel Pulse

For those who like to celebrate Halloween night with terrifying experiences, Latin America offers tours of various places that test the courage of their visitors, from haunted castles and ghost towns to a mysterious island where frightening Annabelle-style dolls hang from the trees.

Five Ancient Sacred Sites Around the Globe | Travel | BBC

From constructing Stonehenge in England to Mexico’s Chichen Itza pyramid, ancient civilizations have gone to great lengths to mark solstices and equinoxes, or commune with ancestors or worship spirits. What all these places have in common is people trying to make sense of life, death and the universe.

Dia de los Muertos: Guide to Mexico’s Day of the Dead | Travel | Lonely Planet

From late October to early November, visitors flock to Mexico for Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead). An annual remembrance of departed souls, the holiday earned a designation as an ‘intangible cultural heritage’ by UNESCO in 2003 and encapsulates the country’s upbeat treatment of mortality, making it one of the world’s most universally familiar festivals.

The Guide to Botswana’s Vulture Thrust Heavy Metal Festival | Travel | Lonely Planet

Offering high-octane rock with a vibrantly inclusive attitude, the event will take place in the village of Rakops in central Botswana. It promises a unique way to explore the African country, whether you love metal or not. As well as a place to rock out in famously friendly Botswana, the small festival is a base for visitors exploring the surrounding game reserves and going on heavy metal safaris of sorts.

The Best US Airports for a Layover | Travel | Travel Pulse

The team of travel experts at ParkSleepFly recently analyzed the busiest airports across the U.S. based on their food and beverage offerings, hygiene, staff service, customer satisfaction, shopping facilities and hotel availability to reveal the best airports to kill time between flights. Here are the 10 best domestic airports for a layover right now.

Delta Airlines Wows With Parallel Reality | Travel | Forbes

Immediately after going through security at Detroit’s Metro Airport earlier this week, I encountered Delta Air Lines’ new Parallel Reality experience. I’d read about the amazing technology earlier this summer when it debuted, and have since been intrigued. Essentially it personalizes one of the large airport flight information screens just for you. In fact, you are the only person who can see your information up on the screen above you – sort of.

This California Airport Will Allow Non-Travelers to Meet Loved Ones at the Gate | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The Ontario International Airport, which sits about 40 miles east of Los Angeles, will introduce a new program that allows non-travelers to secure an online visitor pass and access the post-security side of the terminal, according to the airport. These non-travelers will then be able to either greet loved ones at the gate or hang out with them before they depart.

Flying as a Wheelchair User Is Never Easy—But These 8 Tips Help Me Every Time | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Airlines damage an average of 29 wheelchairs per day, and it’s something I worry about every time I fly. As a wheelchair user and frequent traveler, I have learned from experience that there are some things that make flying easier though—when it comes to protecting yourself, your chair, and reducing stress and discomfort during the journey. Below, my top eight tips for flying as a wheelchair user.

Hiking the Newly Restored Trans Bhutan Trail Is the Best Way to Experience the Country | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

I’m here for the inauguration of the Trans Bhutan Trail, a 403-kilometer route that for the first time in 60 years will allow people to walk, run, or cycle from Haa in the west of Bhutan to Trashigang in the east. The trail dates back to the 16th Century, when legendary runners, or garps, crossed the country on foot to deliver messages between Bhutan’s fortresses.

10 Best Road Trips in Ireland | Travel | Lonely Planet

With its small size, many travelers try to pack their island adventures into a seven-day road trip around Ireland. But with epic landscapes and hidden treasures across the island, travelers willing to slow down and savor one region will be rewarded. From the craggy coastlines of the Dingle Peninsula, to the mythical magic of the Giant’s Causeway, here are the 10 best road trips in Ireland.

10 of the Best Things to Do in Prague | Travel | Lonely Planet

Famous for its Gothic architecture and the incredible Prague Castle, this is also a vibrant city with beer gardens, modern as well as traditional cafes, and a developing foodie scene. Start planning your trip with this guide to the very best things to do.

Istanbul’s Beloved Brothel Dessert | Travel | BBC

Found on every corner and renowned as one of Istanbul’s favorite and oldest street foods, halka tatlisi has long been associated with the city’s seedier side.

Last But Not Least

Meanwhile in California

Like a scene from a horror movie. Woman attacks occupied house in Pasadena with a pickaxe. pic.twitter.com/UJODQvhd5D — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 26, 2022

This is crazy.

This sweater developed by the University of Maryland is an invisibility cloak against AI.



It uses "adversarial patterns" to stop AI from recognizing the person wearing it. pic.twitter.com/aJ8LlHixvX — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) October 25, 2022

I think my number is around 193