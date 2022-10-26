Nebraska Volleyball Thoroughly Dominated by Wisconsin

Nebraska 0 vs Wisconsin 3- 23-25, 23-25, 18-25

Nebraska could not pass from the very start of this match, and everything seemed to unravel after that. Setting was inconsistent, sometimes too tight and sometimes too far off the net.

The blocking could not time the Wisconsin attackers. Sarah Franklin earned 21 kills and hit for .381 hitting efficiency. She tore Nebraska apart. Devyn Robinson was highly effective early in the match ripping balls down the line. She ended with 9 kills.

Nebraska was way out of sorts in this match; they were largely unrecognizable compared the team we have watch for the last month.

Madi Kubik was off. When was the last time she had a poor performance? She wasn’t the only player having an off night. No serve receive passer was able to find the consistent path to the setters.

Bekka Allick had a strong performance with 13 kills, a .647 hitting efficiency and two blocks. Nicklin Hames played solid defense and produced a serving run in set 2.

But overall, this was rough. This was a bad match for Nebraska and Husker fans. I suppose you can hope that a gut shot at this point in the season makes you tougher and sharpens the sword as you move closer to the post season. Hope.

Nebraska hosts Maryland on Saturday October 29th at home at 7:30 pm.