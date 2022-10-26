Wednesday Flakes Breaks The Rules, Fallout From Ye, & IPA’s

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska Football Coach Breaks NCAA Rule by Commenting on Commit - Sports Illustrated Mickey Joseph made a mistake in responding to a reporter's question about a recent commit to the program.

Fast Break Points: Thoughts from the Husker hoops exhibition win over Chadron State

Griesel and Gary. They both had solid first games wearing the Nebraska basketball uniform, as the Huskers started to find their groove midway through the second half of an 87-60 exhibition win over Chadron State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Other News From The Sporting World

College football stop rate rankings: Big Ten defenses lead FBS ahead of big tests - The Athletic

Three of the best defenses in college football this season reside in the Big Ten. And all three could get tested this weekend.

Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown part with Kanye West's Donda Sports after rapper's antisemitic remarks

Brown joined Donald in splitting with West a day after announcing that he was sticking with Donda Sports.

NFL suspends Frank Clark for two games under Personal Conduct Policy - ProFootballTalk

The 5-2 Chiefs won’t have Frank Clark for the next two games.

Rory McIlroy felt 'betrayal' from Ryder Cup team-mates joining LIV Golf; Feud in golf 'out of control' | Golf News | Sky Sports

World No 1 Rory McIlroy says he felt "betrayal" from his Ryder Cup team-mates joining LIV Golf and believes the feud between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed circuit is "out of control".

Phil Kessel sets record for consecutive NHL games played

He has consistently stayed on the ice by, among other things, simply avoiding contact.

What happened with Texas A&M football players at USC game? | The State

The Athletic, ESPN: Denver Harris, Chris Marshall, PJ Williams face suspensions from Aggies after a locker room incident at South Carolina

Sun Devils make shocking decision on athletic director after Arizona State football HC Herm Edwards firing

It's been over a month since the Arizona State football and Herm Edwards parted ways. Edwards had a mutual decision...

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz calls for action after deadly St. Louis high school shooting

“It’s not political at all. It’s about protecting the future of our country.”

College football Bottom 10 -- Texas A&M isn't quite what we expected

As the Aggies keep sinking, we've got a new team that fired its coach -- and a new No. 1 at the bottom of our rankings.

Yellow Journalism

Mike Patton: My Career Is a "F**ked-Up Mixtape" | Revolver

Revered vocalist on tragedies, triumphs and new Dead Cross album

How the IPA Went From Craft Beer Darling to Cringe | PUNCH

IPA went from the face of craft beer culture to cringe. Here's how the beer style, and fans of hazy IPA, became a punchline.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment