Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Is Illinois Legit?

Todd and I get together for another Monday Night Therapy Session!

First of all, I got to announce the winners of the first-ever T-shirt giveaway for our CobbyCorn.com website. ﻿I used Kingsumo software for this giveaway because it picked the winners and not me, so we’ll be using that for any more giveaways in the future.

Giveaway Winners -

Paul Koch

Jason Ervin

Russell S. Dostal

Todd gave a shout-out to someone he met in the Sandhills

In this week’s show, Todd and I discuss:

The 7 Way Big Ten West Tie with Northwestern Winning

Here’s the Big Ten West 7-Way tie scenario with 4-8 Northwestern winning the Big Ten West. It involves Northwestern going 1-8 then rattling off three straight wins. Enjoy!!!



Green = Win

Red = Loss. pic.twitter.com/3e87cgndhg — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 24, 2022

We review last weekend’s games since Todd got the chance to watch a lot of football.

Nebraska Volleyball is #1

Our beloved Huskers get a big recruit in Malachi Coleman - WR or OLB - Edge dude

Big Ten Keeping Divisions for 2023

Nebraska is Home Against Ranked Illinois - Is Illinois legit?

A win on Saturday would give Nebraska its first win against a ranked opponent since a 35-32 victory over No. 22 Oregon on Sept. 17, 2016. The Huskers have dropped their past 19 games against ranked opponents.

As always, there is a discussion of potential Nebraska coaches, Mickey Joseph, and questions and comments from you, the viewer!

Be there next Monday night! Maybe some guy will do an article ahead of time to remind you!