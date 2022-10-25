Tuesday Flakes: Puppy Tips Welcome

As I said last week, we surprised my boys with a puppy on Friday.

It was awesome. They were so excited and shocked, because we always made it seem like they’d never get a dog.

We named him Hagrid. We didn’t let the boys help choose the name because Puppy, Jr., or Brownie were not what we wanted to name him and those are the kind of names that my kids come up with. They were thrilled with Hagrid though, so we are good there.

He’s kind of a scaredy cat though. We’ve already been through a couple food bowls, because he is afraid of them. We are working on getting him to eat more. My husband and I are reliving those early days of babies having to get up every so often in the night to take him out to go to the bathroom. Also it’d be super fun if he would want to poop outside, but over all he’s been a fun addition.

Any puppy tips are appreciated.

Now on to the flakes.

Nebraska

After averaging over 3 kills a set and hitting .548 last week, as well as having a career high 12 kills at Purdue, Bekka Allick claimed her second straight BIG Freshman of the Week title.

Allick Repeats as B1G Freshman of the Week - University of Nebraska

Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday for the second straight week.

Bret Bielema Draws a Blank on Huskers’ 2012 Comeback Win - All Huskers

Illinois coach fails to recall the night a 17-point lead vanished during his final season at the helm for Wisconsin

Nebraska Football: Depth chart changes arrive for offense, defense

Depth chart for the Nebraska football team had some notable changes on both sides of the ball heading into the game against Illinois.

Nebraska Football: Cam Taylor-Britt already contending for Bengals starter

Former Nebraska football star Cam Taylor-Britt looks like he might have already won himself a starting job for the Cincinnati Bengals in his rookie season.

College volleyball rankings: Nebraska jumps to No. 1 spot | NCAA.com

Nebraska moves in the top spot in this week's Power 10 rankings after both Texas and Louisville lost in Week 8. Here is a full breakdown of the top 10.

Nebraska-Maryland Volleyball Match Time Change - All Huskers

The match will move later due to the football game earlier Saturday

Elsewhere

Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way

The Colts will start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback for the remainder of the season, coach Frank Reich announced Monday.

Jim Harbaugh blames James Franklin for U-M/PSU tunnel dust-up

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Penn State and coach James Franklin were to blame for the logjam that took place in Michigan Stadium's tunnel at halftime of the teams' Oct. 15 game.

AP Top 25: Ole Miss tumbles in rankings after loss to LSU

After suffering its first loss of the season, Ole Miss took a big fall in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The college football coaches not living up to their contracts - Sports Illustrated

Kirk Ferentz, Jimbo Fisher and Brent Venables are among coaches whose team records do not match their huge contracts, or the buyouts needed to get out of them.