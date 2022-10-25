Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - October 25th

This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska.

It will likely change every week depending upon rumors, wins, losses and everything else in-between.

First: Lance Leipold, Head Coach Kansas

I’m starting to cool on this a little bit. Particularly with three loses in a row. I dropped Matt Campbell for losing three in a row so maybe I should drop Leipold as well. The Jayhawks are 5-3 and 2-3 in the conference.

One reason why I’m leaving him here is his track record of winning everywhere he has been and that he is coaching without his stud quarterback.

Change from Last Week: Sitting still for right now. Unfortunately for Kansas they are going up against the best team in the Big 12 this week in Oklahoma State.

Second: Bill O’Brien, Offensive Coordinator Alabama

Back to what I’ve said in prior weeks:

He has had head coach experience at Penn State and in the NFL. Now he is taking lessons from Nick Saban in Alabama. He went 15-9 at Penn State and 52-48 for the Houston Texans but lead them to four playoff appearances. Unless the Alabama offense tanks or we start hearing rumors, it is likely that his position on this list may not move much. This is what I had last week and it’s likely not going to change as he’s the OC and not a head coach. He would be lower on my list personally but according to Bruce Feldman he is in the top 3 so here ya go.

Change from Last Week: Still #2. There isn’t much that is going to change this unless his offense tanks or we hear rumors that he has no interest in Nebraska.

Third: Mickey Joseph, Interim-Head Coach Nebraska

I don’t expect a win to happen, but if Nebraska beats Illinois then he will jump to number one on this list. There is too much of a ground swell for Mickey at this point and if he beats Illinois then it might explode.

Change from Last Week: Sitting at #3 and ready to jump to #1. I think Alberts is just hoping that Mickey Joseph can pull a miracle out of his hat and to find a win.

Fourth: Mark Stoops, Head Coach Kentucky

Well Mark Stoops jumps into the list because of Husker Online (on3.2com)’s Sean Callahan.

In on3’s “Exclusive Tunnel Talk” article, which gives great nuggets every week and is worth the price of admission, Callahan starts his section talking about Mark Stoops.

There is a lot there but here are two bits from that section:

“One name that I believe remains firmly in the discussion for the coaching job at Nebraska is Kentucky’s Mark Stoops.” “From people I’ve talked to in the industry, I think the right offer would get Stoops’ attention.”

Callahan goes more into it so I suggest checking it out.

Change from Last Week: Unranked to fourth. Kentucky plays Tennessee which might be the best team in the country this week.

Fifth: Dave Aranda, Head Coach Baylor

This is probably the guy that might unite the fan base if they don’t go with Mickey. Part of that is because you would think Aranda would keep Mickey on the staff as well as Bill Busch since they have worked together in the past at LSU.

Change from Last Week: Dropped to fourth because of Stoops jumping in. Baylor beat Kansas last week and currently is sitting at 4-3.

The Outside Looking In (No Particular Order)

Bret Bielema, Illinois Head Coach

Matt Campbell, Iowa State Head Coach

Dino Babers, Syracuse Head Coach

Hugh Freeze, Liberty Head Coach

Dave Doeren, North Carolina State Head Coach

Jamey Chadwell, Head Coach Coastal Carolina

Gary Patterson - Defensive Analyst Texas

Lane Kiffin - Head Coach Ole Miss

Mike Gundy - Oklahoma State Head Coach

Kyle Whittingham - Utah Head Coach

Coaches I Personally Think Nebraska Should Take A Closer Look At