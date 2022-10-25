Week 8 Cobs: Eight Turnovers, Four Safeties and One Corndog

It’s that time of week again. Let’s ring that bell to take us into this week’s cob nominations.

Texas Tech holds a double-digit lead over West Virginia pic.twitter.com/cwlzhqPvoL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2022

Miami

Committing eight turnovers in a game gets an automatic cob nomination. It’s fitting that we get it on Week 8 of College Football.

Absolutely unbelievable.



Miami is getting annihilated by DUKE. At HOME. (Well, as close to a home field as they’ll ever have.) pic.twitter.com/kClAQuIfZH — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) October 22, 2022

Kansas State

After giving up an early touchdown to TCU, the Wildcats roared out to a 28-10 lead in Fort Worth. Then the pendulum swung in the opposite direction and the Horned Frogs scored 28 unanswered point to hop away with the victory. Crazy game.

Ole Miss/Reddit CFB

Ole Miss was up 17-3 went this tweet was sent out and then proceeded to get outscored 42-3 the rest of the game.

Texas A&M Offense

What was happening in this play here?

Georgia Tech Quarterback Zach Gibson

This is what you do on the last play? At least chuck it down the field instead of giving up and running out of bounds.

Georgia Tech is down to their last play, the QB scrambles to his left, he’s scrambling, rolling left and he……runs out of bounds to end the game. pic.twitter.com/1R1MxXaQp8 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 21, 2022

Sacramento State Wide Receiver Parker Clayton

This has to be the worst false start I have ever seen.

Weber State Long Snapper Grant Sands

How do you make this mistake four times? Weber State was undefeated going into the game and they lost to Montana State by five points.

Big Ten Refs

This was somehow called a touchdown and then reviewed but still determined to be a touchdown. What?!

This was called a TD on the field, reviewed, and upheld as a TD pic.twitter.com/CpFQ5ljSmh — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) October 22, 2022

We have an unfathomable selection of cob nominations for Week 8 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 8?

Kansas State

Ole Miss/Reddit CFB

Texas A&M Offense

Zach Gibson

Parker Clayton

Grant Sands

Big Ten Refs vote view results 19% Miami (11 votes)

0% Kansas State (0 votes)

3% Ole Miss/Reddit CFB (2 votes)

7% Texas A&M Offense (4 votes)

7% Zach Gibson (4 votes)

0% Parker Clayton (0 votes)

38% Grant Sands (22 votes)

24% Big Ten Refs (14 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

What a touchdown run

This San Diego State touchdown run was extremely beautiful & chaotic. pic.twitter.com/Zs5mdcMXil — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 23, 2022

What a crazy play

We’re trying to get video on this but the UTEP player blocked the FAU extra point with his face mask. In the process his helmet falls off. However he chases the ball for a few yards when UTEP takes it back for 2. They call an illegal participation penalty, FAU makes the rekick… https://t.co/gGN5tPJtfx — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 22, 2022

Video of the crazy play. https://t.co/LeHvQJOOpP — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 22, 2022

The Mizzou QB just got walloped

Nice catch in Moscow’s Kibbie Dome

More wisdom from Mike Leach

Mike Leach is worried if his receivers refuse to use their hands, they might end up like the dinosaurs.



For reference, Leach was "a big dinosaur guy" growing up. pic.twitter.com/C6p9krKg5N — Grace Ybarra (@gnybarra) October 23, 2022

Talk to me dirty corndogs

