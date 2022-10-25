 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 8 Cobs: Eight Turnovers, Four Safeties and One Corndog

Lots of unbelievable things happened in Week 8 of College Football

By Nathaniel Perlow
what a photo
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

It’s that time of week again. Let’s ring that bell to take us into this week’s cob nominations.

Miami

Committing eight turnovers in a game gets an automatic cob nomination. It’s fitting that we get it on Week 8 of College Football.

Kansas State

After giving up an early touchdown to TCU, the Wildcats roared out to a 28-10 lead in Fort Worth. Then the pendulum swung in the opposite direction and the Horned Frogs scored 28 unanswered point to hop away with the victory. Crazy game.

Ole Miss/Reddit CFB

Ole Miss was up 17-3 went this tweet was sent out and then proceeded to get outscored 42-3 the rest of the game.

Texas A&M Offense

What was happening in this play here?

Georgia Tech Quarterback Zach Gibson

This is what you do on the last play? At least chuck it down the field instead of giving up and running out of bounds.

Sacramento State Wide Receiver Parker Clayton

This has to be the worst false start I have ever seen.

Weber State Long Snapper Grant Sands

How do you make this mistake four times? Weber State was undefeated going into the game and they lost to Montana State by five points.

Big Ten Refs

This was somehow called a touchdown and then reviewed but still determined to be a touchdown. What?!

We have an unfathomable selection of cob nominations for Week 8 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 8?

view results
  • 19%
    Miami
    (11 votes)
  • 0%
    Kansas State
    (0 votes)
  • 3%
    Ole Miss/Reddit CFB
    (2 votes)
  • 7%
    Texas A&M Offense
    (4 votes)
  • 7%
    Zach Gibson
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Parker Clayton
    (0 votes)
  • 38%
    Grant Sands
    (22 votes)
  • 24%
    Big Ten Refs
    (14 votes)
57 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

What a touchdown run

What a crazy play

The Mizzou QB just got walloped

Nice catch in Moscow’s Kibbie Dome

More wisdom from Mike Leach

Talk to me dirty corndogs

The aftermath

