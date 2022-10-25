Week 8 Cobs: Eight Turnovers, Four Safeties and One Corndog

It’s that time of week again. Let’s ring that bell to take us into this week’s cob nominations.
Texas Tech holds a double-digit lead over West Virginia pic.twitter.com/cwlzhqPvoL— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2022
Miami
Committing eight turnovers in a game gets an automatic cob nomination. It’s fitting that we get it on Week 8 of College Football.
Absolutely unbelievable.— InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) October 22, 2022
Miami is getting annihilated by DUKE. At HOME. (Well, as close to a home field as they’ll ever have.) pic.twitter.com/kClAQuIfZH
Kansas State
After giving up an early touchdown to TCU, the Wildcats roared out to a 28-10 lead in Fort Worth. Then the pendulum swung in the opposite direction and the Horned Frogs scored 28 unanswered point to hop away with the victory. Crazy game.
T-C-U! Touchdown Quentin Johnston #Big12FB x @TCUFootball— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 23, 2022
FS1 | @CFBONFOXpic.twitter.com/oYirreA8M8
Ole Miss/Reddit CFB
Ole Miss was up 17-3 went this tweet was sent out and then proceeded to get outscored 42-3 the rest of the game.
October 22, 2022
Texas A&M Offense
What was happening in this play here?
October 23, 2022
Georgia Tech Quarterback Zach Gibson
This is what you do on the last play? At least chuck it down the field instead of giving up and running out of bounds.
Georgia Tech is down to their last play, the QB scrambles to his left, he’s scrambling, rolling left and he……runs out of bounds to end the game. pic.twitter.com/1R1MxXaQp8— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 21, 2022
Sacramento State Wide Receiver Parker Clayton
This has to be the worst false start I have ever seen.
October 23, 2022
Weber State Long Snapper Grant Sands
How do you make this mistake four times? Weber State was undefeated going into the game and they lost to Montana State by five points.
Big Ten Refs
This was somehow called a touchdown and then reviewed but still determined to be a touchdown. What?!
This was called a TD on the field, reviewed, and upheld as a TD pic.twitter.com/CpFQ5ljSmh— Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) October 22, 2022
We have an unfathomable selection of cob nominations for Week 8 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
BONUS
What a touchdown run
This San Diego State touchdown run was extremely beautiful & chaotic. pic.twitter.com/Zs5mdcMXil— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 23, 2022
What a crazy play
We’re trying to get video on this but the UTEP player blocked the FAU extra point with his face mask. In the process his helmet falls off. However he chases the ball for a few yards when UTEP takes it back for 2. They call an illegal participation penalty, FAU makes the rekick… https://t.co/gGN5tPJtfx— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 22, 2022
Video of the crazy play. https://t.co/LeHvQJOOpP— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 22, 2022
The Mizzou QB just got walloped
‼️#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/Tkf0CbrtQ9— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) October 22, 2022
Nice catch in Moscow’s Kibbie Dome
OKAY @Hayden_Hatten88 ❗#SCTop10 | #GoVandals pic.twitter.com/OgxNcdJ68s— Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) October 22, 2022
More wisdom from Mike Leach
Mike Leach is worried if his receivers refuse to use their hands, they might end up like the dinosaurs.— Grace Ybarra (@gnybarra) October 23, 2022
For reference, Leach was "a big dinosaur guy" growing up. pic.twitter.com/C6p9krKg5N
Loading comments...