Nebraska Volleyball Tops the NCAA Coaches Poll

Nebraska volleyball is #1 in the NCAA Coaches Poll again. Nebraska started the season ranked #1 but moved to #2 after Texas had some impressive wins. Nebraska moved to #3 after losing to Stanford on September 13th in four sets.

#1 Nebraska

#2 Texas

#3 San Diego

#4 Louisville

#5 Wisconsin

#6 Ohio State

#7 Pittsburgh

#8 Stanford

#9 Minnesota

#10 Georgia Tech

#11 Pen State

#12 Purdue

#13 Baylor

#14 Florida

#15 Creighton

#16 Marquette

#17 BYU

#18 Oregon

#19 Washington

#20 Kentucky

#21 Rice

#22 Western Kentucky

#23 Houston

#24 USC

#25 UCF

Nebraska moved up to #1 this week because they have not lost since their match with Stanford and because Texas lost to unranked Iowa State on Friday night then Louisville lost to #8 Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Nebraska is also in first place in the Big Ten standings:

Nebraska 10-0 Wisconsin 9-1

Ohio State 9-1 Minnesota 7-3 Penn State 6-4

Purdue 6-4 Indiana 5-5 Northwestern 4-6

Michigan 4-6

Illinois 4-6 Maryland 3-7 Michigan State 1-9

Iowa 1-9

Rutgers 1-9

The rankings start to mean something later in the season because they are part of the equation the NCAA tournament committee uses to seed teams. Rating Percentage Index (RPI) is also part of the tournament committees criteria for seeding. Nebraska is #3 in the RPI poll behind #1 Texas and #2 Louisville.

Nebraska faces a big test on Wednesday night when they face #5 Wisconsin.