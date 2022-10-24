Huskers in the NFL Week 7

It was a weekend of firsts for our former Huskers as Cam Taylor-Britt made his NFL debut, while Samori Toure had his first career catch, Ben Stille made his first NFL tackle and Brenden Jaimes played center for the first time. How did each former Husker do in their Week 7 games? We have you covered here!

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

With the Packers receivers struggling that meant that Toure got more of a look and made the most of it with his first career NFL catch for a four yard gain. That was Toure’s only target but he did end up playing 35% of the Packers offensive snaps. But that wasn’t Toure’s only touch of the game as he was involved in the Packers last ditch Cal/Stanford play.

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

Sunday was a rough one for Farniok who left the game in the 3rd quarter after injuring his hamstring on a point after touchdown. Farniok had to be helped to the locker room and didn’t put any weight on his leg. Let’s hope for a speedy recovery.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Only playing on special teams, Gifford was unable to register a tackle on either the punt or kickoff coverage units.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

It was a pretty easy day for Maher whose 22 yard field goal was his only attempt of the day while he connected on all three of his points after touchdown.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

"Feels good, man."



My favorite shot of the day.



Cam Taylor-Britt was very emotional postgame celebrating with his family after his first game with the #Bengals. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/JZqgZsglo6 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 23, 2022

After starting the season on IR, Taylor-Britt made his long awaited NFL debut in the Bengals win over the Falcons. Cam entered the game and ended up playing 60% of the snaps quickly establishing himself as a key player in the Bengals secondary. Taylor-Britt only allowed one catch on eight passes and finished with three tackles in the game.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the Bucs loss to the Panthers, David led Tampa Bay in tackles with 7 but failed to register any tackles for loss or passes defended.

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

With Amani Hooker back from injury that meant that drastically affected Kalu’s defensive snaps as he was regulated to only special teams where he didn’t register a single tackle.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

For playing only 20 total snaps in the game, Abdullah was pretty active. He caught two passes for seven yards, returned a kickoff for seven yards and then had three tackles on special teams.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

Burkhead got 23 offensive snaps in the Texans’ loss to the Raiders. He had two rushes for four yards each while finishing with the second most targets on the team with six. Burkhead caught five of six targets for 11 total yards.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Collins started the game off strong making one tackle and even getting a quarterback hurry, but he left the game early in the 1st quarter with a chest injury. Hopefully the injury isn’t anything substantial and he can get back on the field soon.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

With an injury to Will Clapp, Jaimes was thrust into the game playing center, potentially for the first time ever. Jaimes was called for holding shortly into the game in a costly red zone penalty. It was a bit of a learning curve but when you’re the emergency center and have to play, there will be some ups and downs.

Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City Chiefs

Bootle was active for another game but only got to play ten snaps on defense. But he was able to make a tackle and help the Chiefs run away from the 49ers.

Ben Stille, Miami Dolphins

Stille was active and played 9 defensive snaps in the Dolphins win over the Steelers on Sunday Night football. Stille finished with two tackles with one of them being for a three yard loss.

Inactive

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

BYE Week

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Injured Reserve

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Practice Squad

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos

Austin Allen, New York Giants