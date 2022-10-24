Huskers in the NFL Week 7

It was a weekend of firsts for our former Huskers as Cam Taylor-Britt made his NFL debut, while Samori Toure had his first career catch, Ben Stille made his first NFL tackle and Brenden Jaimes played center for the first time. How did each former Husker do in their Week 7 games? We have you covered here!
Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers
A first reception in the NFL!— NFL Africa (@NFLAfrica) October 23, 2022
Congratulations @samori_toure #FirstofMany pic.twitter.com/CHuumFsHck
With the Packers receivers struggling that meant that Toure got more of a look and made the most of it with his first career NFL catch for a four yard gain. That was Toure’s only target but he did end up playing 35% of the Packers offensive snaps. But that wasn’t Toure’s only touch of the game as he was involved in the Packers last ditch Cal/Stanford play.
Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys
Sunday was a rough one for Farniok who left the game in the 3rd quarter after injuring his hamstring on a point after touchdown. Farniok had to be helped to the locker room and didn’t put any weight on his leg. Let’s hope for a speedy recovery.
Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys
Only playing on special teams, Gifford was unable to register a tackle on either the punt or kickoff coverage units.
Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys
It was a pretty easy day for Maher whose 22 yard field goal was his only attempt of the day while he connected on all three of his points after touchdown.
Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals
"Feels good, man."— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 23, 2022
My favorite shot of the day.
Cam Taylor-Britt was very emotional postgame celebrating with his family after his first game with the #Bengals. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/JZqgZsglo6
After starting the season on IR, Taylor-Britt made his long awaited NFL debut in the Bengals win over the Falcons. Cam entered the game and ended up playing 60% of the snaps quickly establishing himself as a key player in the Bengals secondary. Taylor-Britt only allowed one catch on eight passes and finished with three tackles in the game.
Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In the Bucs loss to the Panthers, David led Tampa Bay in tackles with 7 but failed to register any tackles for loss or passes defended.
Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans
With Amani Hooker back from injury that meant that drastically affected Kalu’s defensive snaps as he was regulated to only special teams where he didn’t register a single tackle.
Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders
For playing only 20 total snaps in the game, Abdullah was pretty active. He caught two passes for seven yards, returned a kickoff for seven yards and then had three tackles on special teams.
Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans
Burkhead got 23 offensive snaps in the Texans’ loss to the Raiders. He had two rushes for four yards each while finishing with the second most targets on the team with six. Burkhead caught five of six targets for 11 total yards.
Maliek Collins, Houston Texans
Collins started the game off strong making one tackle and even getting a quarterback hurry, but he left the game early in the 1st quarter with a chest injury. Hopefully the injury isn’t anything substantial and he can get back on the field soon.
Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers
With an injury to Will Clapp, Jaimes was thrust into the game playing center, potentially for the first time ever. Jaimes was called for holding shortly into the game in a costly red zone penalty. It was a bit of a learning curve but when you’re the emergency center and have to play, there will be some ups and downs.
Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City Chiefs
Bootle was active for another game but only got to play ten snaps on defense. But he was able to make a tackle and help the Chiefs run away from the 49ers.
Ben Stille, Miami Dolphins
Stille was active and played 9 defensive snaps in the Dolphins win over the Steelers on Sunday Night football. Stille finished with two tackles with one of them being for a three yard loss.
Inactive
Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals
JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts
BYE Week
Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles
Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles
Injured Reserve
Nick Gates, New York Giants
Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos
Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins
Practice Squad
Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers
Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos
Austin Allen, New York Giants
