Monday Flakes: Hames Sets Record, Tornado Warnings, and Ghostbusters Headquarters for Rent

We had our first tornado warning of 2022 yesterday evening.

The one before that? Christmas-ish 2021.

Global weirding is in full force here.

I had to clean up a couple of trim pieces from the house and rescue one dog bed (the one that puppy didn’t try to eat earlier in the day) from the wind.

December and late-October tornado warnings are unsettling. Wildfires in our area and near Ranchhands 1 and 2 (Lincoln) also concern me. Worrying about all of this after freeze warnings have killed off the garden is especially disconcerting.

Let’s hope this is just a blip in our small part of history.

I’m not ready for Thanksgiving tornado warnings.

How are weather-like things in your part of the world?

Corn Flakes

Husker MBB Posts 87-60 Win in Exhibition - University of Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb. – Juwan Gary had 23 points and nine rebounds off the bench, while Nebraska used a pair of second-half spurts to cruise to an 87-60 win over Chadron

Husker Football makes serious jump in recruiting rankings after Coleman commitment

The Huskers got a major lift in the recruiting rankings thanks to the commitment of Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman.

Hames Sets Record as Husker Volleyball Sweeps Again - All Huskers

Next up after win at Illinois is a date with Wisconsin

Huskers in the NBA: Week 1

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have three former players in the NBA: Dalano Banton, Bryce McGowens, and Isaiah Roby. Here is their Week 1 recap.

Husker Rifle Remains Undefeated on Day Two Against Falcons - University of Nebraska

The No. 13 Nebraska rifle team remained undefeated on Sunday, defeating No. 11 Air Force 4,707-4,699. With the win, the Huskers improve to 4-0 on the season.

Markowski Named Leslie Award Candidate - University of Nebraska WBB

Nebraska center Alexis Markowski was honored Friday as one of 20 candidates nationally on the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award Watch List.

Sports!!

Six-man football, invented in Nebraska, took off. Six-man baseball? Not so much. - Flatwater Free Press

Fred Brophy, Harry Paulsen and Australia's bizarre history of boxing-tent sideshows - ABC News

A huge alligator owned by boxing tent promoter Fred Brophy's grandfather once sparked a peculiar mystery – but another tent-fighting maestro's mascot was even weirder.

'Midnights': Sportscaster mentions every Taylor Swift track from new album

To celebrate the release of the project, a local sportscaster managed to mention the name of every song from the new album during the broadcast.

NFL barefoot kicker Jeff Wilkins doesn't think he was the last

Who was the NFL's last barefoot kicker? The answer is more complicated than you think.

Bryce Harper home run sends Phillies to first World Series since 2009

The reigning NL MVP hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Phillies a 4-3 win over the Padres

Reading Makes You Smarter (Not Guaranteed)

A 1990s relic, floppy disks get second life at California warehouse | Reuters

It has been two decades since their heyday, but one bulk supplier of the iconic 3.5-inch floppy disk used to store data in 1990s says business is still booming.

For Halloween You Can Rent the 3-Story Ghostbusters Headquarters–And Even Wear the Suits

Sony and vacation rental company Vacasa are taking bids for the holiday rental of a fully-furnished, Ghostbusters headquarters.

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

A sociologist unpacks how common superstitions like fear of 13 can gain steam.

10 Things That Went Missing Without a Trace | HowStuffWorks

What do George Washington's false teeth, a 42-ton steel sculpture and the crew of Flight 19 have in common? They all mysteriously vanished.

Pregnant Maryland Firefighter Rescues Woman In Crash

Megan Warfield was nine months pregnant when she was involved in a multi-car crash. Instead of focusing on herself, she turned her attention to saving others.

The haunting history of Halloween

Luke Rix-Standing dares to investigate the creepiest night in the calendar.

Screaming monkeys, 'headless' penguins and face-planting zebras take top honors in 2022 Comedy Wildlife awards | Live Science

The 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award finalists show wildlife's greatest goofballs, from skeptical owls to barfing fish.

The Weekly Dump

'They poop everywhere': Ducks take over North Carolina neighborhood | KIMA

A neighborhood in North Carolina has become overrun by ducks.

Then There’s This

Potential whale penis found on north Queensland beach baffles scientists - ABC News

A video of an unusual find has garnered millions of views online amid speculation it could be a whale penis or shark liver.