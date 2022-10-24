Wrestling: Final Roster Update Plus Another 2023 Commit

With the Huskers set to begin their 2022-23 season on Nov. 4, it’s time for one more look at the updated roster and give you some recruiting news.

The Huskers lost 12 wrestlers from last year’s team. Some were lost to graduation, while some transferred or left the program. So after looking at the updated roster, it looks as though Nebraska has added exactly 12 wrestlers to their roster since last season, mostly through their 2022 recruiting class but also with a couple transfers.

New Additions

We’ve already touched on some roster additions throughout the summer here and here, so let’s take one more look at what has changed going into the season.

Nebraska has recently added four new names to its roster.

First is an incoming transfer from Wisconsin in Kyle Burwick. Burwick comes in as a junior and put together a 21-25 record in Madison. As a starter for the Badgers, Burwick twice qualified for the NCAA Championships at 133 pounds. The five-time North Dakota state champion, Burwick will add depth to Nebraska’s lightweights.

Staying in the Big Ten. I’d like to announce I have committed to wrestle at the University of Nebraska! Very excited for this next chapter in my career! Happy 4th everyone! #GBR pic.twitter.com/dNM9IM7DAG — (@realkyleburwick) July 4, 2022

Staying at 133 pounds, Nebraska also added a transfer in Dayne Morton from Northern State. Morton, now a senior, went 39-15 in his career at the Division II school. The former Minnesota state champ missed 2022 with a medical redshirt.

Also new to the roster are a pair of true freshmen. The late additions to the 2022 class are Logan Valledor and Roman Schwab.

Valledor wrestles at 125 pounds and went 118-26 in high school in California. Schwab comes in at heavyweight out of Highlands Ranch High School in Colorado. He went 27-11 in high school.

New 2023 Commit

Over the summer, Nebraska picked up an under-the-radar commit out of Tanner Frothinger. Wrestling out of Eagle High School in Idaho, Frothinger projects as a 141 or 149-pounder in college. The senior-to-be is a two-time state champion and was a 16U national finalist at Fargo in Greco-Roman in 2021.

Frothinger joins an already star-studded class for 2023. Nebraska already has the commitments of Alan Koehler (120 pounds) and Weston Dalton (145), both ranked No. 4 in the country at their weights. Also committed are Camden McDanel (No. 7 at 195), Kael Lauridsen (No. 13 at 120) and Griffin Ray (170 pounds).