Of Bangarangs and Daggers: Hoops Preview - Fred Hoiberg, Derrick Walker, and a vulnerable Big Ten

It’s almost Nebraska basketball season! I know you are excited to see what happens in Fred Hoiberg’s fourth year at the helm!

Therefore, Kevin and I got together and recorded a podcast, a video, and put together this preview article because you need to know what’s going on with Nebrasketball!

You Do!

This is one bandwagon you don’t want to miss out on!

Recap of Hoiberg era thus far: issues and failures to date, why?

Tried to start a clean slate

Has failed to have a true point guard to run offense

Covid year

Injuries

Changes to roster this year:

Who is gone

McGowens brothers in particular, Bryce top scorer (16.8 ppg, 52. Rpg second best), Verge second leading scorer leading assists (14.5 ppg, 5.5 apg)

Who is new

Sam Griesel

Juwan Gary (former four star recruit)

Blaise Keita

Emmanuel Bandoumel

Ramel Lloyd Jr. (4-star recruit)

Who is important to have back

Derrick Walker Jr. third leading scorer, leading rebounder 9.5 ppg 6.0 rpg

CJ Wilcher 8.1 ppg fourth best scorer

Wilhelm Breidenbach, back from injury

Schedule breakdown: Non-con highlights and Big Ten schedule

St. John’s early test, KenPom No. 37

Orlando: Oklahoma (28), Seton Hall (48)/Memphis (1 AP vote, 34 KP)

Two toughest stretches in Big Ten: Jan 13-18 Illinois, at Purdue, OSU, then Feb. 8-14 at Michigan, Wisconsin, at Rutgers

Brief league preview: Big Ten likely shit this year - could leave an opening for Nebraska to do well if things come together!!!!

