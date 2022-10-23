Of Bangarangs and Daggers: Hoops Preview - Fred Hoiberg, Derrick Walker, and a vulnerable Big Ten

It’s almost Nebraska basketball season! I know you are excited to see what happens in Fred Hoiberg’s fourth year at the helm!
Therefore, Kevin and I got together and recorded a podcast, a video, and put together this preview article because you need to know what’s going on with Nebrasketball!
You Do!
This is one bandwagon you don’t want to miss out on!
Recap of Hoiberg era thus far: issues and failures to date, why?
- Tried to start a clean slate
- Has failed to have a true point guard to run offense
- Covid year
- Injuries
Changes to roster this year:
Who is gone
- McGowens brothers in particular, Bryce top scorer (16.8 ppg, 52. Rpg second best), Verge second leading scorer leading assists (14.5 ppg, 5.5 apg)
Who is new
- Sam Griesel
- Juwan Gary (former four star recruit)
- Blaise Keita
- Emmanuel Bandoumel
- Ramel Lloyd Jr. (4-star recruit)
Who is important to have back
- Derrick Walker Jr. third leading scorer, leading rebounder 9.5 ppg 6.0 rpg
- CJ Wilcher 8.1 ppg fourth best scorer
- Wilhelm Breidenbach, back from injury
Schedule breakdown: Non-con highlights and Big Ten schedule
- St. John’s early test, KenPom No. 37
- Orlando: Oklahoma (28), Seton Hall (48)/Memphis (1 AP vote, 34 KP)
- Two toughest stretches in Big Ten: Jan 13-18 Illinois, at Purdue, OSU, then Feb. 8-14 at Michigan, Wisconsin, at Rutgers
Brief league preview: Big Ten likely shit this year - could leave an opening for Nebraska to do well if things come together!!!!
