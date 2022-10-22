4-Star Malachi Coleman Is a Nebraska Cornhusker!!!!!

Malachi Coleman is N!

Coleman is a four-star recruit currently playing at Lincoln East, so he is staying home to be a Cornhusker! He is the #1 rated recruit by 247 in the state of Nebraska, and 67th nationally (58th at Rivals, 2nd nationally!!!! at On3). His set of offers included several Big Ten teams - Minnesota, Iowa, Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin. In August, he narrowed his final list to Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, and USC.

Coleman is listed at 6-5, 200 pounds. He plays as a wide receiver on offense, and either linebacker or now considered, “edge rusher”. If Mickey Joseph sticks around, Coleman will be playing as a wide receiver. If Joseph moves on, and Coleman sticks around, it might be Nebraska needs a good edge rusher more than they need another receiver.

Either way, Coleman is a good prize for Nebraska!

Check this out about Coleman’s upbringing:

His father died when he was young. His mother dropped him and his sibling off at a friend’s house and never returned. “She said she’d be back,” he told the Omaha World-Herald. “I haven’t seen her since that day.” Adopted by the Coleman family in 2015, he took their last name and has felt wanted ever since.

Malachi Coleman Highlights

Nice block to spring this touchdown.

There is a whole gob of video highlights available at Hudl.