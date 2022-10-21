Week 8: Odds For Every Big Ten Team!

Our beloved Huskers are on a bye this week, but there’s still plenty of Big Ten football going on.

I find some of these odds quite surprising.

Ohio State is favored by 30!!!! Basically, the Buckeyes are playing a MAC team?

Wisconsin is favored over Purdue by 2.5. Hmmmm...... what the hell. Did they not see Aidan O’Connell’s performance against Nebraska? Did they not see Bucky’s performance against Sparty?

Penn State is only favored by 5.5 over Minnesota. This is a home game for the Nittany Lions. Take that away, and the Gophers are only 2.5 point dogs. Is this the Sean Clifford effect?

Dava Aranda is favored by 9.5 over Lance Leipold in another round of potential Nebraska head coach games.

Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book.

Big Ten Games

Nebraska and Illinois are on bye weeks.

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State - 11:00 AM - FOX - OSU -30, O/U 50

Indiana at Rutgers - 11:00 AM - BTN - RU -3, O/U 48

Purdue at Wisconsin - 2:30 p.m. - ESPN - UW -2.5, O/U 51.5

Northwestern at Maryland - 2:30 p.m. - BTN - UMD -14, O/U 51.5

Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State - 7:30 p.m. - ABC - PSU -5.5, O/U 44.5

Other Games of Interest

Kansas at Baylor - 11:00 AM - ESPN2 - Baylor - 9.5 - O/U - 58

UCLA at Oregon - 2:30 PM - FOX - Oregon -6 - O/U - 70.5

Texas at Oklahoma State - 2:30 PM - ABC - Texas -6 - O/U - 60.5

Ole Miss at LSU - 2:30 PM - CBS - LSU -3 - O/U 66.5

Texas A&M at South Carolina - 6:30 PM - SEC Network - Aggies -3 - O/U - 44.5

Kansas State at TCU - 7:00 PM - FS1 - TCU -3.5 - O/U - 53

