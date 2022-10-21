Mid-Season Odds Check-In on Conference and CFP Races

The 2022 college football season is just a bit over the halfway mark as it is enters Week Eight matchups this week. With so much now past, but still so much left to play, it is a great time to take advantage of the Nebraska bye week by taking a deeper dive into the updated odds for conference titles and the national title picture.
Our friends at DraftKings SportsBook have updated odds as of Wednesday evening this week for the various conference races. I will give the odds for the top teams of each league. They are as follows:
American
- Cincinnati +120
- UCF +180
- Tulane +475
Big 12
- Texas +180
- TCU +230
- Kansas State +290
- Oklahoma State +450
Big Ten
- Ohio State -380
- Michigan +425
CUSA
- UTSA +105
- UAB +320
- Western Kentucky +380
MAC
- Toledo -140
- Buffalo +350
Mountain West
- Boise State +140
- San Jose State +300
- Fresno State +400
Pac-12
- Oregon +160
- UCLA +270
- USC +270
- Utah +425
SEC
- Georgia -115
- Alabama +140
- Tennessee +650
How about to make the CFP? For those actually favored at this point, it is the usual suspects. Then who you would also expect to have a good shot odds-wise but have work to do are also who you expect to see.
- Georgia -650
- Ohio State -650
- Clemson -140
- Alabama +140
- Michigan +200
- Tennessee +260
- USC +600
- TCU +900
- Oregon +900
As for the national title odds, Georgia and Ohio State are tied for the best shot with Alabama not too far behind. Clemson is the next closest after the top three with Michigan tied with Tennessee quite a ways back.
1. Georgia/Ohio State +180
3. Alabama +450
4. Clemson +1000
5. Michigan/Tennessee +1600
