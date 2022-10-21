Mid-Season Odds Check-In on Conference and CFP Races

The 2022 college football season is just a bit over the halfway mark as it is enters Week Eight matchups this week. With so much now past, but still so much left to play, it is a great time to take advantage of the Nebraska bye week by taking a deeper dive into the updated odds for conference titles and the national title picture.

Our friends at DraftKings SportsBook have updated odds as of Wednesday evening this week for the various conference races. I will give the odds for the top teams of each league. They are as follows:

American

Cincinnati +120

UCF +180

Tulane +475

Big 12

Big Ten

Ohio State -380

Michigan +425

CUSA

UTSA +105

UAB +320

Western Kentucky +380

MAC

Toledo -140

Buffalo +350

Boise State +140

San Jose State +300

Fresno State +400

Pac-12

Oregon +160

UCLA +270

USC +270

Utah +425

SEC

Georgia -115

Alabama +140

Tennessee +650

How about to make the CFP? For those actually favored at this point, it is the usual suspects. Then who you would also expect to have a good shot odds-wise but have work to do are also who you expect to see.

Georgia -650

Ohio State -650

Clemson -140

Alabama +140

Michigan +200

Tennessee +260

USC +600

TCU +900

Oregon +900

As for the national title odds, Georgia and Ohio State are tied for the best shot with Alabama not too far behind. Clemson is the next closest after the top three with Michigan tied with Tennessee quite a ways back.

1. Georgia/Ohio State +180

3. Alabama +450

4. Clemson +1000

5. Michigan/Tennessee +1600

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.