How to Watch: Top games of Week Eight during Nebraska bye

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the second bye week of the season, but there for the devout college football fans out there we all have a smorgasbord of other options. Given the quality of the 2022 Huskers, arguably the options are even better football available to watch, sadly.

There are plenty of good matchups among Top-25 teams, and then there are also a few that involve teams like Iowa. Regardless of the unfortunate circumstances one faces with the latter option of games, you can find kickoff time, odds, and tv information below for all of them. All times are in central. Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book.

  • Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State - 11:00 a.m. - FOX - OSU -30.5, O/U 49.5
  • No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson - 11:00 a.m. - ABC - Clemson -13.5, O/U 49.5
  • No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU - 11:00 a.m. - ESPN - Cinn. -3.5, O/U 58.5
  • Kansas at Baylor - 11:00 a.m. - ESPN2 - Baylor -9, O/U 58.5
  • No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU - 2:30 p.m. - CBS - LSU -2, O/U 67.5
  • No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon - 2:30 p.m. - FOX - Oregon -6, O/U 71.5
  • No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma St. - 2:30 p.m. - ABC - Texas -6.5, O/U 61
  • Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest - 2:30 p.m. - ACCN - WF -20.5, O/U 61
  • Purdue at Wisconsin - 2:30 p.m. - ESPN - Wisconsin -2.5, O/U 51.5
  • Memphis at No. 25 Tulane - 2:30 p.m. - ESPN2 - Tulane -7, O/U 56.5
  • No. 24 Mississippi St. at No. 6 Alabama - 6:00 p.m. - ESPN - Bama -21, O/U 60.5
  • Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State - 6:30 p.m. - ABC - PSU -4, O/U 44.5
  • No. 17 Kansas St. at No. 8 TCU - 7:00 p.m. - FS1 - TCU -3.5, O/U 54

