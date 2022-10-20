Thursday Flakes: Swapping Seats, Watching a Colombian Soccer Match and a Snake on a Plane

Two weeks ago, I attended a football (soccer) match in Colombia. It was between the two local teams in Medellin (Atletico Nacional and Independiente Medellin). The atmosphere was nothing short of incredible. The stadium holds 40,000 and definitely packs a punch. Fireworks were shooting off outside out the stadium and the smoke machine was belching out the team colors as both teams were walking outside of the stadium. The loud chanting and passionate cheers from the fans of both teams continued throughout the match. Nacional won the match 3-2 and I ended up grabbing Mexican food with an American couple after the game. Our hair and clothes were covered in the colored powder that came out of the smoke machine (it took a while to come out in the shower). I would definitely recommend attending a match in Colombia (or even Latin America) especially if you love football. It will be even better if you attend a rivalry between two local teams (Millonarios and Sante Fe in Bogota, Nacional and Independiente in Medellin and America and Deportivo in Cali).

What is the most electric atmosphere you have ever seen when attending a live sporting event? Would you swap seats on a plane with a stranger? What’s the weirdest animal you have ever seen on a plane? Would you try bourbon-flavored Dr. Pepper? Feel free to answer these questions and much more in the comments section below.

Anyways...onto Flakes.

Nebraska Volleyball Simply Too Much For Purdue | Volleyball | Corn Nation

Offensively Nebraska was led by freshman Bekka Allick and senior Kubik. Allick had 12 kills and hit. 611. Kubik had nine kills and hit .304. Allick was smart and athletic as she hit corners, line shots and well placed tips displaying her repertoire of shots. Kubik is widely known for her ability to hit off blockers hands but tonight she tipped to the middle of the court where the ball found the floor.

Nebrasketball: Previewing the Big Ten Part 1 - The East | Basketball | Corn Nation

Even though there is no East/West divisional alignment in basketball, I’ve split this year’s preview up in that way merely for simplicity and the fact a 13-team preview in one article is far too long. It is also a brief preview on each team rather than the in-depth look we give ahead of each game given how many teams are being hit on at once. We hope you enjoy the Big Ten at a glance overview ahead of the season opener.

Padding the Stats: Huskers in the NBA | Basketball | Hail Varsity

If all the league’s stars aren’t enough, another member of the 2021 class might give fans around here a reason to follow the NBA this season. This is a big year for former Husker Dalano Banton. Fred Hoiberg said at Big Ten Media Days that Nebraska fans never got to see the true Banton, and his professional career to this point has backed up that claim.

‘Five-Game Season’ Awaits Huskers After Bye, Four With Tough Defenses | Football | Hail Varsity

Thompson’s taken his lumps throughout the year. Opposing defenses have 19 sacks for 181 yards against the Huskers this year. That 2.79 average ranks Nebraska 105th in the country. And it’s taken a tole at times on the quarterback. “It’s no secret that any quarterback can sit back there and throw in the pocket with no pressure,” Thompson said after the game. “As an offense, and me as a quarterback, have to be better throwing with guys in my face and taking hits.”

Huskers Look To #24 Penn State, Wisconsin | Soccer | Huskers.com

The Nebraska soccer team (6-5-5, 4-2-2 Big Ten) aims to regain momentum as it wraps up regular season play at home against Penn State and at Wisconsin. The Huskers host the Nittany Lions (10-3-2, 5-2-1 Big Ten) on Thursday, starting at 7:05 p.m. (CT) and battle the Badgers (10-4-2, 5-3-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. (CT), at McClimon Soccer Complex in Madison, Wisc.

Huskers Hit the Road to Take on Hawkeyes | Swimming & Diving | Huskers.com

Nebraska swimming and diving returns to action for a conference matchup against Iowa on Friday, with events beginning at 4 p.m. in Iowa City. The Huskers are coming off a busy weekend competing at home, moving to 3-1 on the season after collecting a pair of wins over Iowa State and South Dakota, while dropping one to Minnesota.

Two Huskers Named to World Championship Teams | Women’s Gymnastics | Huskers.com

Sophomore Emma Spence and freshman Csenge Bácskay have been named to their national teams (Canada and Hungary respectively) and are set to travel to Liverpool, England, for the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships, Oct. 29-Nov. 6.

McKewon: How Recruiting Identity Informs Trev Alberts’ Coaching Pick | Football | Omaha World-Herald

In conversations with folks in and around Husker football — including those no longer there — the roots of coach Scott Frost’s quick demise lie in recruiting decisions made in the first 12 to 15 months of his original staff’s tenure. “Frost and 10” inherited from Mike Riley a roster low on speed and skill, so they set about infusing the team with those two traits as quickly as possible while retaining — and tolerating the poor habits of — the best players Riley left behind.

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar: 100 Things to Know With One Month to Go | Soccer | CBS Sports

We are nearly a month out from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and it’s going to be here before you know it. This will be a unique edition of the tournament — the last to feature the current format ahead of big changes come 2026. As we count down until the tournament starts, here are 100 things you need to know about the FIFA World Cup.

Travel and the Rest

Airline Flight Prices Are Up 42% From Last Year, Data Shows | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Overall, airfare rose 42.9% from September 2021 to September 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Consumer Price Index. The rise comes as gas has also leapt 18.2% in the same time period. Airfare also rose 0.8% from August to September of this year, marking the first time in months airfare prices didn’t drop.

Holiday Airfares Could Reach Record High | Travel | Travel Pulse

And as aviation continues to try to make up ground for financial losses suffered over the two years of the pandemic, fares will be at a premium – NBC reported that Thanksgiving airfare is averaging $281 for roundtrip flights, a 15 percent increase from last year. Christmas flights are averaging $435 roundtrip, up 55 percent from last year and 19 percent over 2019 fares.

Why You Should Never Swap Seats on a Plane | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Should you switch seats when asked? It might depend. Is there a defenseless child involved? Is the seat on offer of equal or better quality? In either direction, and everywhere in between—as has been the case for recent reflections on the propriety of checking one’s work email while on vacation and the presence of toddlers in business class—it should come as no surprise that we have an editor that feels strongly.

American Airlines Reaches Settlement in Checked Baggage Fee Lawsuit | Travel | Travel Pulse

American Airlines will pay at least $7.5 million as part of a lawsuit settlement reached last week against the carrier for overcharging customers for baggage fees. According to The Washington Post, a group of impacted passengers from Texas, California, Missouri and Minnesota claimed in a Forth worth federal court that American charged them checked bag fees despite having airline status, credit card or premium ticket exemptions.

Psychology Suggests Spontaneous Travel Trend Increases Happiness | Travel | Travel Pulse

The evidence comes from a recent survey conducted by travel metasearch engine Skyscanner, which revealed that more than half (53 percent) of American respondents have booked trips to destinations they know nothing about. Still more shocking is the discovery that over half of U.S. participants (56 percent) have actually arrived at the airport with no destination in mind.

The Best New England Fall Road Trips | Travel | Lonely Planet

New England’s fascinating history, beautiful nature, and family-friendly entertainment make it an ideal region in the US for a fall road trip. Add in a spectacular culinary scene along with a wide variety of affordable accommodations, and you’ve got many roads to discover ahead.

Here Is What It’s Like to Take a Nile River Cruise | Travel | Lonely Planet

The vast majority of Nile cruises operate in both directions between Luxor and Aswan in southern Egypt, making stops in Edfu, Kom Ombo and sometimes other small towns. Which Nile cruise you pick depends on the usual two travel constraints: your budget and your time. Certain boats sail only on certain days, and Nile cruises can be as short as three days, but more commonly last five days.

The Ghosts of Cowboys Past at the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market | Travel | Lonely Planet

Native people from as far north as Anchorage, Alaska and as far east as Brooklyn, New York rolled into Santa Fe, New Mexico, to sell their wares, sing songs, paint paintings, and show off their latest duds while the who’s who of Indian country came to rub elbows. Thousands of non-Indigenous people also flooded into town, including folks who, judging by their open-mouthed gapes, seemed to just want to get a glimpse of what real Natives look like.

Snake on Plane Sends Passengers Screaming at Newark Airport | Travel | New York Post

A snake on a United Airlines flight sent passengers into a panic on Monday after the slithery stowaway was spotted as the plane pulled into Newark International Airport. The plane had just landed around 1:15 p.m. after a two-hour flight from Tampa and was taxiing towards its gate when shrieks were heard from the plane’s business class section.

I Tried The New Limited-Edition Bourbon Flavored Dr. Pepper | Drinks | Forbes

On the palate, you also get more Dr. Pepper than bourbon; however, there are subtle notes of vanilla and especially honey that make it taste somehow sweeter than a traditional Dr. Pepper. I wouldn’t immediately call out “bourbon” as what’s happening here, but it is different.

My Family Hid The Haunting In Our Home From Me For Years. Then I Found These Photos. | Personal | Huffington Post

Grandma gave a panicked once-over to every room she entered, no matter the time of day. If so much as a knick-knack was out of place, she would completely lose it. If my brothers or I questioned any of it, Mom would tell us everything was fine ― the same words we’d often overhear her whispering to our father and grandmother. If that were true, then what were they frightened of? I didn’t know.

Last But Not Least

In 1962, an Italian magazine published a story previewing what the world could look like in 2022 pic.twitter.com/hEqY6v9kBH — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) October 19, 2022