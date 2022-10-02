Mickey Joseph Gets Nebraska to Finally Make Game Winning Plays in the Fourth Quarter

At around 6:30 p.m. last night I took in the Husker faithful and what would be announced as Nebraska’s 286th consecutive sellout.

My initial thought was that this football program does not deserve these fans. Nebraska fans continue to impress me every single week as they continue to show up. It really does not make any sense. Why continue to support this program?

Last night a Mickey Joseph lead football team finally gave Nebraska fans something to be proud of supporting.

They went out and won a game.

Hell ya.

It seems pretty obvious as they beat Indiana by two touchdowns. The game was much closer than the score indicated. However, Nebraska didn’t lay down and hope to win on Saturday night. They went out and made plays in the fourth quarter that we have not seen in quite some time.

After the 71 yard touchdown pass from Casey Thompson to Trey Palmer it would have been easy to expect that Indiana would answer back with a score of their own. Particularly after what we saw to end the first half. It appeared that Indiana had figured Nebraska out.

They made some adjustments and it appears Nebraska did the same.

Instead, the Nebraska defense forced a three and out.

They forced a punt and Nebraska got it back. What would Nebraska do? Would they give it back or would they go out and make plays to win the game?

What followed was a 12 play 54 yard drive that resulted in a Casey Thompson touchdown. They drained 6 minutes off the clock.

Nebraska did things in the fourth quarter that winning teams do.

It’s been a while since we could say that.

Celebrate or Nah?

Game ball → COACH JOSEPH pic.twitter.com/xnhsrmTCnL — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) October 2, 2022

There is an attitude of some members of the media and some fans that I don’t quite understand. Nebraska fans and these Husker football players have been through a ton of adversity. Not only through the beginning of this season but over the past four plus years.

The atmosphere in Memorial Stadium last night was that of a celebration and it sure looks like the coaches and players got to join in on that celebration as well.

So what are some of the immediate reactions?

To downplay the win.

So that’s a choice you can make. I choose to join in the celebration. We haven’t been able to do that for quite some time.

The Morning After

Steven Sipple: After Nebraska's hard-fought and badly needed win, quarterback Casey Thompson can smile through the pain

This game wasn’t pretty.

Far from it.

But, my heavens, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson’s fourth-quarter touchdown throw to Trey Palmer was a gorgeous piece of football art.

