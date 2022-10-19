Coaching Candidate List For The University Of Nebraska Cornhusker Football Team

This is the list. There are none other. Any other lists you read are false.

Mike Leach Lane Kiffin Jeff Monken Jason Eck Jordan Stevens Brad Liard Bud Wilkinson Hal Mumme Harvey Harman Kiyoyuki Mori Your Mom Steve Ryan Queens of the Stone Age Rick Neuheisel A pint of green beer Earle Bruce Pete Mote Dana Dimel Tremaine Jackson Carl XVI Gustaf Jim Snee Ali Khamenei Larry Hardtack Stefan Kramer Nigella Lawson Tom Landry & Hank Hill Jandek Spencer Hall Bubbles The Monkey Steven Godfrey (because he hates your team) Sean Spicer Ranch dressing sucks Winfiled Scott’s favorite horse 7th grade kid just starting puberty A Slice of Bacon Black Heart Gold Pants

Mankilling Mastodons

AD: Fired Frost needed 6 wins to get full salary restored | FOX Sports

Fired Nebraska football coach Scott Frost would have received a one-year contract extension and had his annual salary restored to $5 million if the Cornhuskers showed improvement, went 6-6 in the regular season and played in a bowl game, according to athletic director Trev Alberts

Maryland, Nebraska and Wisconsin Capture Big Ten Weekly Volleyball Awards - Big Ten Conference

Freshman of the Week - Bekka Allick, Nebraska

The Recruiting Files: Nebraska baseball assistant coach Lance Harvell

If you’re writing about Nebraska baseball assistant coach Lance Harvell and recruiting, it probably makes sense to start with Jeffrey Lebowski.

Other News From The Sporting World

Oklahoma, Texas to remain in Big 12 through 2024 season, commissioner says

Oklahoma and Texas will remain in the Big 12 Conference through the 2024 season, commissioner Brett Yormark said on Tuesday.

State College Scalding: James Franklin's Seat is Heating Up in Happy Valley - Mike Farrell Sports

How long will coach James Franklin last at Penn State if he keeps losing big games?

Inside an epic field storming after Tennessee proves it is back in Alabama win - al.com

The scene inside Neyland Stadium as Tennessee finally proved it could hang with Alabama.

Batting Around: What was the most surprising NLDS upset, the Phillies or the Padres? - CBSSports.com

Was the Phillies' takedown of the reigning champion Braves more shocking or the Padres' downing of the 111-win Dodgers?

Yankees vs. Guardians final score, results: Yankees advance to ALCS behind early Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge power surge | Sporting News

The Yankees will take on the Astros in the ALCS for the third time since 2017.

Indonesia to demolish soccer stadium where stampede killed over 130 | Reuters

Indonesia will demolish and rebuild a football stadium where a stampede killed more than 130 people this month, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday as he vowed to "thoroughly transform" the sport in the soccer-mad nation.

The NHL Salary Cap Might Go Up By $4.5 Million Next Season, How Will That Affect the Maple Leafs? - Sports Illustrated Toronto Maple Leafs News, Analysis and More

With the NHL saying the Players’ Association’s outstanding balance might be paid off earlier than expected, the salary cap could go up as much as $4.5 million. Will it help the Leafs?

NHL, its workforce 84% white, sets baseline to up diversity | AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL for the first time has done an internal demographic study of its staff and all 32 teams, and the results show that hockey has a lot of work to do to increase diversity at all levels.

NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace one race for his actions in a crash at Las Vegas | FOX Sports

NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace one race for his actions in a crash at Las Vegas

250 Pounds of Grief | Out of Eden Walk

Meet Chen Shou Kang: friendly, bald, energetic even in his 80s, the unofficial historian of the village of Wayao Guan, located in the lumpy mountains of western China.

Why Pastry Chefs Are Disappearing From Restaurants | Bon Appétit

Pastry chefs are struggling to find restaurant jobs during soaring inflation. When they do, they report feeling overlooked, overworked, and taken advantage of.

How to watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' : NPR

For only the second time since it was released 56 years ago, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will not be airing on television. Here's how you can watch it.

