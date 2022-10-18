Corn Flakes: Bekka Allick Named B1G Freshman of the Week

Bekka Allick, Nebraska’s freshman middle blocker was named B1G Freshman of the Week. She averaged 2.5 kills and 1.33 kills over the weekend. She hit .481 with 15 kills on 27 hits. On Sunday versus Northwestern she had 9 kills and hit .571.

She definitely doesn’t look like a freshman when she plays. She has a powerful hit, a strong block, and a whole lot of confidence.

Sidenote: This is not Bekka Allick related or Husker related, but do you know what plants are poisonous for dogs? We are surprising my kids on Friday with a puppy and I am now fearful that all of my house plants will kill him. I’ve seen them on lists. My biggest concern are the huge rubber tree plant and the equally large peace lily. What do I even do with them? Any dog/plant advice would be greatly appreciated.

Nebraska

Nebraska Football: Bill O'Brien reportedly 'in play' for the Huskers

One name that is gaining steam in the Nebraska football head coaching search is reportedly Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien

Nebraska's Trey Palmer leads FBS in receiving yards

Trey Palmer now leads the FBS in receiving yards as he bolts past defensive backs at Purdue — and the rest of the Big Ten.

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Eight Man star gets big Power 5 offer

One of the top Nebraska football recruiting targets is eight man star Carter Nelson, but the Huskers aren't the only ones after the prospect.

City Council signs off on ordinance allowing alcohol sales at NU basketball games at PBA

The City Council suspended its regular rules and approved an ordinance allowing alcohol sales at basketball games at PBA a week early to help get the plan in place quicker.

Whittaker Leading Huskers in Kansas - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska women's golf team sits in third place midway through the second round at the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational in Lawrence, Kan.

Elsewhere

Tennessee jumps to No. 3 in AP poll; Alabama falls to 6th

Tennessee moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama, which dropped to No. 6.

Minnesota not yet ruling QB Tanner Morgan out for Saturday

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said that QB Tanner Morgan woke up feeling better on Sunday and his availability for Saturday's game vs. Penn State will be determined by medical personnel over the course of the week.

2 words why college football playoff games should be held on campus: Tennessee-Alabama

The atmosphere at Tennessee-Alabama is why College Football Playoff games should be played on campus, not at some antiseptic bowl site.

In the college sports pay era, women are emerging as big winners

Nike's NIL deal with NCAA college and high school players was led by Bronny James, but shows the rising role of female athletes in the era of endorsement deals.

K-State is the Only Team Without an Interception Thrown in 2022

With the college football season crossing the halfway mark, Kansas State has been one of the biggest surprises in the sport thus far. The Wildcats have shown significant upside this season and one of the main reasons for this is their lack of turnovers. With quarterback Adrian Martinez at the…" "

Also

Georgia District Tests Connected School Buses, Signal Priority

Two buses in a Georgia school district outfitted with technology to allow them to communicate with traffic signals gave the buses green lights on heavily traveled corridors, resulting in improved performance.

Harry Potter News

It’s been awhile since I’ve had any Harry Potter news and I wish it wasn’t sad news about Hagrid.

Robbie Coltrane dead: Actor best known as Hagrid in 'Harry Potter'

Robbie Coltrane became known for roles as Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" film series and as Russian spy Zukovsky in the James Bond films of the '90s.