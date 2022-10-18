Nebraska Football: The Only Way To Fix The Offensive Line Is Recruiting

Absolutely mind boggling how bad the LT and RT get beat on this play. #huskers pic.twitter.com/eUR8mcbtkq — Nick Sehnert (@nick_sehnert) October 16, 2022

There is no need to beat a dead horse. Nebraska's offensive line is ATROCIOUS. TERRIBLE. VOMIT-INDUCING. REMINISCENT OF SATAN. GARBAGE. HOT DOG WATER. PATHETIC. THESE GUYS PLAY WITH ZERO HEART. ZERO INTENSITY. THEY'RE SO BAD!!!!!!! I NEVER WANT TO SEE ANY OF THESE GUYS IN A NEBRASKA JERSEY EVER AGAIN!!!!! MY GOD THESE GUYS ARE TERRIBLE!!!!!!

Now that I got the anger off my chest, let me calm down and be logical. Yes, our offensive line is a disgrace. It would be a complete failure honestly if any of the starting 5 are starting next year. But let me break down our offensive line recruiting classes under Scott Frost....

2018

Willie Canty - Never made it to Lincoln.

Cam Jurgens - Recruited here as a tight end & was moved to center.

Will Farniok - Was a pure center & was trapped behind Cam Jurgens. Transferred to Tulsa, where he has been a quality starter the last 2 years.

2019

Bryce Benhart - The worst offensive lineman in college football.

Michael Lynn - Literally never comes up as a player making great strides or in the mix for playing time. If he can't play with how pathetically terrible our offensive line is, he must be REALLY BAD.

Brant Banks - Usually the first lineman thrown in when a starter gets benched/injured. He is somehow worse!

Matthew Anderson - Never played in a game in his 2 years here. Transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette, then to Campbell, where has yet to play at either school.

Ethan Piper - Integral member of the Failed 5.

Jimmy Fritzche - Tight end that we tried to convert to OL and failed miserably. Has since transferred.

Desmond Bland - JUCO OL that never made it to Lincoln.

2020

Turner Corcoran - The 2nd worst offensive lineman in college football after Bryce Benhart.

Alex Conn - Like Michael Lynn, never comes up in discussions about offensive lineman who could play, so you have to assume he is absolutely terrible.

Nouredin Nouili - Was projected to be a starter this season, then got popped for roids.

Ezra Miller - Iowa transfer that cannot get any playing time despite how terrible the OL is, so it has to be assumed he is mediocre.

2021

Teddy Prochazka - Looks promising in limited action but suffered season ending injuries in back to back season. The fact he had to take a big role as a true freshman shows how woefully abject our other offensive linemen are of discernible talent.

Henry Lutovsky - Has had consistency issues in the playing time he has gotten. The fact he has to play so early shows the dire straits the OL room is in.

Branson Yager - Never got to Lincoln. I thought he was a pretty mediocre recruit anyway. Wasted scholarship.

2022

Justin Evans-Jenkins - Recruited by every other school as a defensive lineman, we recruited him as an offensive lineman. Too young to give an accurate grade yet.

Kevin Williams - Northern Colorado transfer that looked inconsistent in the one game he played in (OU) before being sidelined with an injury.

Hunter Anthony - Couldn't play over Benhart in the early aughts, which was a devastating sign. Started against Purdue and looked just as bad.

...................

This is PISS POOR recruiting. No other way to put this. People tried to blame Greg Austin but SCOTT FROST ULTIMATELY HAD TO OK EVERY FINAL ROSTER TRANSACTION!!! THIS IS JUST AS MUCH HIS FAULT!!!!!! SCOTT FROST HIRED A GUY JUST TO RECRUIT HIS NEPHEW!!!!!

Once Donovan Raiola gets fired, I would take this course of action:

First off, we need some transfers immediately. I'm talking 5-6 offensive line transfers. Things are that bad. We will undoubtedly have the scholarships available as we are about to experience a tidal wave of attrition this offseason. This roster could look 60-70% different by the time we kick off next season.

Next, we have to hire an experienced OL coach. At our worst position, we hired a guy that literally never coached the position before. Was Frost trying to get fired?

Lastly, after Jerald Foster's last season (2018) and Justin Evans-Jenkins and Kevin Williams (2022) Nebraska did not have a single black offensive lineman. I don't want to get racial at all but not a SINGLE black lineman? Greg Austin is black so I don't think it was intentional but BRUH.

If Nebraska can hit on the 3 points I said above, we should be cooking with fire. The next head coaching hire is so integral.

Thanks for your time guys, I'll hang up and listen.