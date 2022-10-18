Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - October 18th

This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska.

It will likely change every week depending upon rumors, wins, losses and everything else in-between.

First: Lance Leipold, Head Coach Kansas

Wisconsin goes and loses to a bad Michigan State team. Why is that relevant? Well it sounds like Wisconsin really wants to hire Jim Leonard to be the full-time head coach. He currently has the interim tag and losing to Michigan State probably does not help his case.

If Wisconsin doesn’t get Jim Leonard then most people think that they will then set their eyes on Lance Leipold.

Change from Last Week: Still number one at this point. Kansas lost to Oklahoma by 10 points but his offense put up 42 points without his starting quarterback.

Second: Bill O’Brien, Offensive Coordinator Alabama

If you don’t want Bill O’Brien then I suggest giving this article a read. Maybe it could end up being persuasive.

He has coached with Nick Saban, Bill Belichick, George O’Leary, Ralph Friedgen and Chan Gailey.

Regarding his stint in the NFL:

O’Brien took over a Houston team that was coming off a 2-14 campaign in 2013. He coached the Texans to a 9-7 record in his first season despite having three different quarterbacks (Ryan Fitzpatrick, Case Keenum and Ryan Mallett) start games for him — barely missing the playoffs. O’Brien went 9-7 in Years 2 and 3 as well, reaching the postseason in both years. It was the first time in franchise history that the team posted three straight winning seasons.

Change from Last Week: Sitting at number two again. His offense put up enough points to win but Alabama’s defense could not stop Tennessee.

Third: Mickey Joseph, Interim-Head Coach Nebraska

Even in a loss it appears more Nebraska fans are siding with the idea of stripping the interim tag from Mickey Joseph’s title.

Sure looks like he has this coaching staff pulling out as much from this roster as possible. It is also hard to argue with his eye for talent when the wide receiver he brought with him from LSU goes for 297 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

Change from Last Week: Holds. If he can find a way to beat Illinois then he might jump to number one. But that is in two weeks.

Fourth: Dave Aranda, Head Coach Baylor

He’s is close to joining the Matt Campbell parade as Baylor is now sitting at 3-3 and is 1-2 in the conference. The difference however is that Aranda led Baylor to a conference championship last season and won the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss.

Change from Last Week: Stead at 4 even with a loss to West Virginia.

Fifth: Bret Bielema, Head Coach Illinois

To be honest, I could put just about anybody in this spot. It could be Lane Kiffin, Mark Stoops or Dave Doeren among others.

With that said, what Bret Bielema has done at Illinois should have Nebraska’s attention. That includes the administration and the fan base. They guy can coach the offensive line. Wouldn’t that be nice at Nebraska?

Nebraska will get a close look at a Bret Bielema coached team in two weeks and it might get ugly for Nebraska.

Change from Last Week: Unranked to 5th.

Dropped: Matt Rhule, Unemployed But Making Millions

The guy is still guaranteed $40 million and any money he makes, if he goes to college, will lower the guaranteed payout so what is his incentive to get a job right away. The only way he takes a job is if it’s one of the big ones and Nebraska isn’t on that list.

The Outside Looking In (No Particular Order)

Mark Stoops, Kentucky Head Coach

Matt Campbell, Iowa State Head Coach

Dino Babers, Syracuse Head Coach

Hugh Freeze, Liberty Head Coach

Dave Doeren, North Carolina State Head Coach

Bronco Mendenhall, Retired

Jamey Chadwell, Head Coach Coastal Carolina

Gary Patterson - Defensive Analyst Texas

Lane Kiffin - Head Coach Ole Miss

Mike Gundy - Oklahoma State Head Coach

Coaches I Personally Think Nebraska Should Take A Closer Look At