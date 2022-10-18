Week 7 Cobs: Crazy Endings, Bad Flops and Lots of Poop

It’s that time of the week again. Let’s take off our shirts and spin them in the air as we enjoy this week’s cob nominations.
The Bloomington chapter of the Committee is having a good time pic.twitter.com/XEVo1waXg0— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 15, 2022
Kent State
When you’re up 21-0 only to lose this bad, you definitely deserve a cob nomination.
TIE GAME. @ToledoFB | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/noi86GGkf8— #MACtion (@MACSports) October 15, 2022
6️⃣ TDs for @Dequanfinn5 @ToledoFB | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/4fVJS5rrSR— #MACtion (@MACSports) October 15, 2022
‼️— Toledo Football (@ToledoFB) October 15, 2022
The Rockets come back to beat Kent State, 52-31‼️#GoRockets | #TeamToledo pic.twitter.com/Af34tkWCOQ
LSU Defense
The tackling on this play was...well just watch and see for yourselves.
NO WAY ANTHONY RICHARDSON NO WAY pic.twitter.com/y1EgooOW5M— The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) October 16, 2022
Michigan State’s Last Offensive Play of the Game
After calling their last timeout with 27 seconds left, this is what Sparty decided to do. They still won in overtime but we can’t forget his horrible call.
A solitary tear just fell from my eye. It’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/zZlPtOp9H6— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 15, 2022
Michigan State Wide Receiver Jayden Reed
He gets a 0/10 from the Russian judge from this dive.
October 15, 2022
Texas Quarterback Qwinn Ewers
I’m cobbing this play (even though the quarterback recovered the ball) because it’s extremely stupid.
October 15, 2022
Mississippi State Punter George Georgopoulos
A four-yard punt without it getting blocked? A chaotic cob nomination.
FOUR YARD PUNT pic.twitter.com/N2682G6y4b— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 16, 2022
Mississippi State Safety Collin Duncan & Kentucky Offensive Lineman Tashawn Manning
These two players are sharing a cob for this nonsense.
Somehow an egregious personal foul and a ridiculous flop. 2-for-1 special. pic.twitter.com/NWz9t2JAtB— Brandon Walker (@BFW) October 16, 2022
SMU Pony Mascot Peruna
When a live animal college mascot takes a big dump on the field and causes a 15-minute delay, it’s getting a cob.
October 15, 2022
We have an varied selection of cob nominations for Week 7 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 7?
-
2%
Kent State
-
16%
LSU Defense
-
13%
MSU’s Last Offensive Play
-
0%
Jayden Reed
-
22%
Qwinn Ewers
-
2%
Geroge Georgopoulos
-
19%
Collin Duncan & Tashawn Manning
-
22%
Peruna
BONUS
This was such a great thing to listen to over the weekend.
As called by Cuyler Frank on Navajo radio (and heard on the @varsity app!) pic.twitter.com/VXCEHhMA0o— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 16, 2022
I don’t think I’ve ever seen something like this before.
The way this UAB player got flipped over and stayed on his feet looks like something straight out of a video game lol pic.twitter.com/ZX9d5QC3kp— PSC Highlights (@psc_highlights) October 16, 2022
Just Auburn things.
Friendly fire clothesline. pic.twitter.com/yZhmb1RSuF— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 15, 2022
Gutsy play call by the Rainbow Warriors.
Wow. A very gutsy call by the Rainbow Warriors, faking the punt on fourth and 15 from their own 24. Shipley runs for 18 yards and the first down. #HawaiiFB pic.twitter.com/0LOpBcvJhC— Spectrum Sports HI (@specsportshi) October 16, 2022
There is a first time for everything.
The ref just went into the crowd and told the UNLV band to stop playing whilst Air Force has the ball (I think at least) pic.twitter.com/9xA9FAbXgV— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 16, 2022
Loading comments...