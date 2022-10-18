 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 7 Cobs: Crazy Endings, Bad Flops and Lots of Poop

There is a stinky nomination for cobs this week

By Nathaniel Perlow
Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images

It’s that time of the week again. Let’s take off our shirts and spin them in the air as we enjoy this week’s cob nominations.

Kent State

When you’re up 21-0 only to lose this bad, you definitely deserve a cob nomination.

LSU Defense

The tackling on this play was...well just watch and see for yourselves.

Michigan State’s Last Offensive Play of the Game

After calling their last timeout with 27 seconds left, this is what Sparty decided to do. They still won in overtime but we can’t forget his horrible call.

Michigan State Wide Receiver Jayden Reed

He gets a 0/10 from the Russian judge from this dive.

Texas Quarterback Qwinn Ewers

I’m cobbing this play (even though the quarterback recovered the ball) because it’s extremely stupid.

Mississippi State Punter George Georgopoulos

A four-yard punt without it getting blocked? A chaotic cob nomination.

Mississippi State Safety Collin Duncan & Kentucky Offensive Lineman Tashawn Manning

These two players are sharing a cob for this nonsense.

SMU Pony Mascot Peruna

When a live animal college mascot takes a big dump on the field and causes a 15-minute delay, it’s getting a cob.

We have an varied selection of cob nominations for Week 7 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 7?

view results
  • 2%
    Kent State
    (1 vote)
  • 16%
    LSU Defense
    (6 votes)
  • 13%
    MSU’s Last Offensive Play
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    Jayden Reed
    (0 votes)
  • 22%
    Qwinn Ewers
    (8 votes)
  • 2%
    Geroge Georgopoulos
    (1 vote)
  • 19%
    Collin Duncan & Tashawn Manning
    (7 votes)
  • 22%
    Peruna
    (8 votes)
36 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

This was such a great thing to listen to over the weekend.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen something like this before.

Just Auburn things.

Gutsy play call by the Rainbow Warriors.

There is a first time for everything.

