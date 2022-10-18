Week 7 Cobs: Crazy Endings, Bad Flops and Lots of Poop

It’s that time of the week again. Let’s take off our shirts and spin them in the air as we enjoy this week’s cob nominations.

The Bloomington chapter of the Committee is having a good time pic.twitter.com/XEVo1waXg0 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 15, 2022

Kent State

When you’re up 21-0 only to lose this bad, you definitely deserve a cob nomination.

LSU Defense

The tackling on this play was...well just watch and see for yourselves.

NO WAY ANTHONY RICHARDSON NO WAY pic.twitter.com/y1EgooOW5M — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) October 16, 2022

Michigan State’s Last Offensive Play of the Game

After calling their last timeout with 27 seconds left, this is what Sparty decided to do. They still won in overtime but we can’t forget his horrible call.

A solitary tear just fell from my eye. It’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/zZlPtOp9H6 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 15, 2022

Michigan State Wide Receiver Jayden Reed

He gets a 0/10 from the Russian judge from this dive.

Texas Quarterback Qwinn Ewers

I’m cobbing this play (even though the quarterback recovered the ball) because it’s extremely stupid.

Mississippi State Punter George Georgopoulos

A four-yard punt without it getting blocked? A chaotic cob nomination.

FOUR YARD PUNT pic.twitter.com/N2682G6y4b — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 16, 2022

Mississippi State Safety Collin Duncan & Kentucky Offensive Lineman Tashawn Manning

These two players are sharing a cob for this nonsense.

Somehow an egregious personal foul and a ridiculous flop. 2-for-1 special. pic.twitter.com/NWz9t2JAtB — Brandon Walker (@BFW) October 16, 2022

SMU Pony Mascot Peruna

When a live animal college mascot takes a big dump on the field and causes a 15-minute delay, it’s getting a cob.

We have an varied selection of cob nominations for Week 7 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 7? Kent State

LSU Defense

MSU’s Last Offensive Play

Jayden Reed

Qwinn Ewers

Geroge Georgopoulos

Collin Duncan & Tashawn Manning

Peruna vote view results 2% Kent State (1 vote)

16% LSU Defense (6 votes)

13% MSU’s Last Offensive Play (5 votes)

0% Jayden Reed (0 votes)

22% Qwinn Ewers (8 votes)

2% Geroge Georgopoulos (1 vote)

19% Collin Duncan & Tashawn Manning (7 votes)

22% Peruna (8 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

This was such a great thing to listen to over the weekend.

As called by Cuyler Frank on Navajo radio (and heard on the @varsity app!) pic.twitter.com/VXCEHhMA0o — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 16, 2022

I don’t think I’ve ever seen something like this before.

The way this UAB player got flipped over and stayed on his feet looks like something straight out of a video game lol pic.twitter.com/ZX9d5QC3kp — PSC Highlights (@psc_highlights) October 16, 2022

Just Auburn things.

Gutsy play call by the Rainbow Warriors.

Wow. A very gutsy call by the Rainbow Warriors, faking the punt on fourth and 15 from their own 24. Shipley runs for 18 yards and the first down. #HawaiiFB pic.twitter.com/0LOpBcvJhC — Spectrum Sports HI (@specsportshi) October 16, 2022

There is a first time for everything.