Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy! - Purdue And Mid-Season Assessment

By Jon Johnston Updated
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Nebraska at Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Join us for Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy session where we talk about things Husker, like:

  • Losing To Purdue
  • A Mid-Season Examination of Where Things Are
  • Alabama - Tennessee
  • Penn State - Michigan
  • Minnesota - Illinois
  • Your comments!

If you missed it, watch it here!

I am running a giveaway of THREE CORN NATION T-shirts.

