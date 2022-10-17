Nebraska Reacts Survey: What to do about those future schedules?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are once again on a bye week this week. With that the case, this week’s Reacts survey is focusing on the kind of questions a week off gives fans the time to contemplate.

Part of that means schedule talk. First off, let us know what you think about the ideal bye scenario for a team. Are two better than one? Do you want an early or late bye? But also, what about that schedule overall?

With last week’s men’s Big Ten Basketball Media Days and the women’s Big Ten Basketball Media Days, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren was once again in front of media who had more time to digest the looming addition of UCLA and USC to the league and its implications for scheduling. With that reminder brought up and the 2023 football schedule still blank for the conference portion of it, we want to know what your preferences are.

Should the Big Ten keep the status quo of East and West until 2024 and then change to a pod like schedule? Should the Big Ten just leave divisions in place even after 2024? What about moving to the future pod system in 2023 and just incorporate USC and UCLA one year later into that new method?

This week’s survey wants to know all of that and more. So be sure to vote now: