Huskers in the NFL Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season is nearly in the books and while several former Huskers took part in the Sunday Night football matchup between the Cowboys and Eagles we had several former Huskers playing big roles in their teams outcomes. Here is a look at how each former Husker did in their Week 6 games.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts to Jack Stoll for 21 yards



Jalen reading the defense pic.twitter.com/fxIkVkBjUo — DIE-HARD Fans (@Eaglesfans9) October 17, 2022

Used almost only as a blocker, Jack Stoll was actually targeted in the game picking up a nice 21 yard reception for his first catch of the season. Add in a tackle on a punt and it was a pretty great game for the second year tight end.

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

Things are getting interesting in Philadelphia.



The Eagles led this game 20-0 late in the second quarter. Now, after Jake Ferguson's first career touchdown, the Cowboys have cut it to 20-17 with nearly all of the fourth quarter remaining. pic.twitter.com/37PuI9xXts — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 17, 2022

For a second straight week Farniok has been used as a fullback in the Cowboys offense. Against the Eagles he was there for four snaps and while the first three were uneventful, the fourth snap did see the Cowboys complete a touchdown pass. Otherwise Farniok just played special teams.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

Brett Maher misses a 59-yard field goal pic.twitter.com/GUJQ4eWEOn — DIE-HARD Fans (@Eaglesfans9) October 17, 2022

With only two field goal attempts Maher made his first attempt but narrowly missed a 59 yard attempt wide right. Maher did make both of his PATs.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

In the Eagles Sunday Night Football victory over the Cowboys Jurgens only played four snaps on special teams as a part of the field goal and PAT units.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Gifford played exclusively on special teams for the Cowboys but was unable to make any tackles on the punt or kick off coverage units.

Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City Chiefs

Bootle played mainly special teams for the Chiefs but didn’t register a tackle. Dicaprio did get one defensive snap but wasn’t a factor in the play.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was a rough day for David and the Bucs defense as Mitch Trubisky came off the bench to lead the Steelers to a victory. David did finish with a team high 13 tackles with one of them being for a loss. But David was burned for a big gain in the 4th quarter when he tried to call a timeout but it wasn’t granted, causing his guy to be open.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

Outside of two offensive snaps, Morgan was regulated to special teams. On one of those snaps they ran a fake WR screen to Morgan allowing them to get a one on one look at Ja’Marr Chase.

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

Domann continued to play just on special teams but did get a tackle on a third quarter kickoff.

Inactive

Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

BYE Week

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

Injured Reserve

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Practice Squad

Ben Stille, Miami Dolphins

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos

Austin Allen, New York Giants