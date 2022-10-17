Huskers in the NFL Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season is nearly in the books and while several former Huskers took part in the Sunday Night football matchup between the Cowboys and Eagles we had several former Huskers playing big roles in their teams outcomes. Here is a look at how each former Husker did in their Week 6 games.
Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts to Jack Stoll for 21 yards— DIE-HARD Fans (@Eaglesfans9) October 17, 2022
Jalen reading the defense pic.twitter.com/fxIkVkBjUo
Used almost only as a blocker, Jack Stoll was actually targeted in the game picking up a nice 21 yard reception for his first catch of the season. Add in a tackle on a punt and it was a pretty great game for the second year tight end.
Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys
Things are getting interesting in Philadelphia.— The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 17, 2022
The Eagles led this game 20-0 late in the second quarter. Now, after Jake Ferguson's first career touchdown, the Cowboys have cut it to 20-17 with nearly all of the fourth quarter remaining. pic.twitter.com/37PuI9xXts
For a second straight week Farniok has been used as a fullback in the Cowboys offense. Against the Eagles he was there for four snaps and while the first three were uneventful, the fourth snap did see the Cowboys complete a touchdown pass. Otherwise Farniok just played special teams.
Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys
Brett Maher misses a 59-yard field goal pic.twitter.com/GUJQ4eWEOn— DIE-HARD Fans (@Eaglesfans9) October 17, 2022
With only two field goal attempts Maher made his first attempt but narrowly missed a 59 yard attempt wide right. Maher did make both of his PATs.
Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles
In the Eagles Sunday Night Football victory over the Cowboys Jurgens only played four snaps on special teams as a part of the field goal and PAT units.
Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys
Gifford played exclusively on special teams for the Cowboys but was unable to make any tackles on the punt or kick off coverage units.
Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City Chiefs
Bootle played mainly special teams for the Chiefs but didn’t register a tackle. Dicaprio did get one defensive snap but wasn’t a factor in the play.
Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It was a rough day for David and the Bucs defense as Mitch Trubisky came off the bench to lead the Steelers to a victory. David did finish with a team high 13 tackles with one of them being for a loss. But David was burned for a big gain in the 4th quarter when he tried to call a timeout but it wasn’t granted, causing his guy to be open.
Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals
Outside of two offensive snaps, Morgan was regulated to special teams. On one of those snaps they ran a fake WR screen to Morgan allowing them to get a one on one look at Ja’Marr Chase.
JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts
Domann continued to play just on special teams but did get a tackle on a third quarter kickoff.
Inactive
Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears
Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers
BYE Week
Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans
Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans
Maliek Collins, Houston Texans
Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders
Injured Reserve
Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins
Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos
Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Gates, New York Giants
Practice Squad
Ben Stille, Miami Dolphins
Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers
Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos
Austin Allen, New York Giants
