Wrestling: All Three Husker Commits Impress at Super 32

Nebraska had three of its 2023 commits competing this weekend at the Defense Soap Super 32 Tournament this weekend in Greensboro, NC.

Wrestling at 120 pounds, Alan Koehler out of Minnesota was impressive throughout the weekend. Koehler is ranked No. 3 in the country at 120 pounds. Also competing for Nebraska was Weston Dalton out of Colorado. Wrestling at 145 pounds, Dalton came in ranked No. 13 at the weight. Rounding out the Husker commits was recent commit Camden McDanel out of Ohio, ranked No. 6 at 195 pounds.

All three wrestlers had solid tournaments, but it was Dalton that stood out as he picked up multiple big-time wins as he continues to turn heads during the preseason.

Weston Dalton

8-seed at 145 pounds

After a strong showing at the Elite 8 Duals, Weston Dalton jumped up in the rankings to No. 13 with his big win over No. 5 Joel Adams. He staked his claim this weekend to a Top-10 spot as he climbed all the way to the Super 32 finals.

Dalton won his first three matches 7-0, 9-0 and 8-0. Then in the Round of 16, Dalton eked out a 2-1 decision over 9-seed Sam Cartella, an Army commit. Cartella is ranked No. 10 at 149.

In the quarters, Dalton faced Joel Adams of Omaha for the second time this month. And for the second time this month, Dalton got the better of Adams, this time with a 5-4 decision.

Dalton then downed 4-seed Koy Buesgens of Minnesota in the semifinal round 3-2. Buesgens is currently ranked No. 5 at 145 pounds and is committed to NC State.

In the finals, Dalton lost a narrow 6-5 decision to 2-seed Dylan Gilcher of Michigan. The Wolverine commit is ranked No. 7 in the country.

With three wins over Top-10 opponents, Dalton will most certainly climb up the 149-pound rankings as well as the 2023 Big Board (Top 100), where he’s currently No. 95.

Camden McDanel

2-seed at 195 pounds

Nebraska’s newest commit, Camden McDanel is ranked No. 6 at 195 pounds and came into Super 32 as the 2-seed.

He started things with two wins via major decision before pinning his opponent in the Round of 16. In the quarters, McDanel beat 7-seed Vincenzo Lavalle 7-0. Lavalle is ranked No. 13 at 195.

In the semis, McDanel fell to 3-seed Aoeden Sinclair 7-3. Sinclair is ranked No. 3 in the country at 195.

McDanel then beat 5-seed Joey Novak (No. 20 ranked) 4-2 in the consolation semis. In the third-place match, McDanel lost to 1-seed Rune Lawrence 3-1. Lawrence is ranked No. 7.

With his fourth-place finish, McDanel showed he right up there with the best in the country at his weight.

Alan Koehler

6-seed at 120 pounds

Ranked No. 3 in the country at 120 pounds, Alan Koehler had a stellar tournament that ended with some heartache.

Koehler won his first three matches by a combined score of 48-7. Koehler then earned a 6-2 decision win in the Round of 32 before downing 11-seed Sam Herring 8-3 in the Round of 16.

In the quarterfinal round, Koehler faced off against 3-seed Vinny Kilkeary of Pennsylvania. The two-time Pennsylvania state champ is an Ohio State commit and the two were in the midst of a tight battle when Koehler injured his knee. After trying to wrestle through it, Koehler collapsed in pain and had to injury default out of the match and the tournament. Koehler trailed 3-1 at the time of the injury in the second period.

It’s unclear how severe the injury is, but it’ll be something to keep an eye on as the high school season begins next month.